CHERY AUTO: 2026 Chery International User Summit Opens, Showcasing ECO-TECH Innovations for Future Living

WUHU, China, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Chery International User Summit opened in Wuhu today, bringing together more than 2,000 Chery owners worldwide, dealers and ecosystem partners from over 130 countries and regions through October 23. Under the theme "ECO-TECH FOR OUR FUTURE LIFE," the event highlights Chery's shift from global vehicle delivery toward an integrated ecosystem of technologies, products, energy solutions and user participation.

Chery presents four technology pillars: CheryMind, its automotive domain-specific foundation model for physical AI; integrated energy solutions; advanced driver assistance; and embodied AI. Together, they underpin applications across intelligent mobility, energy and everyday life.

In mobility, CheryMind supports the debut of the All-Dimensional World Engine, underpinning Falcon Pilot driver assistance, factory-integrated Level 4 Robotaxi solutions and the Lingxiao series of passenger-carrying electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. These developments form part of Chery's broader approach to mobility across land, water and air.

In energy, the Volt-dragon Charger enables megawatt-level ultra-fast charging, while bidirectional vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology allows electric vehicles to return electricity to the grid and serve as mobile energy storage resources. In intelligent living, AiMOGA's Mobo home companion robot joins service robots designed for household and public-service applications.

Chery's international strategy combines global research and development with adaptation to local regulations and infrastructure. Its advanced driver assistance technologies have secured regulatory access in more than 130 countries and regions, including certification under UN/ECE frameworks. Integrated solar, storage, charging and V2G solutions have been deployed in Spain to demonstrate performance under weak-grid conditions. AiMOGA robots are operating in more than 100 scenarios across over 60 countries and regions.

The Summit features nearly 20 technologies and Chery's multiple brands, with the Robotaxi providing shuttle rides on real city roads, alongside demonstrations of Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), Volt-dragon ultra-fast charging and V2G energy exchange. More than 2,000 users and partners will join discussions on product and feature development.

Building on 23 consecutive years as China's leading passenger-vehicle brand in global deliveries, Chery aims to deepen its international presence through locally adapted technologies and closer collaboration with users, dealers and ecosystem partners. The Summit offers a platform for testing these solutions against real-world needs in diverse markets and informing future product development.

Email: wangxingchen1@mychery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe3b1ae8-ce82-4790-8da3-2486c2ed2245