Vedanta Limited doubled its annual zinc production capacity to 500,000 tonnes1in South Africa through an investment of nearly US$ 600 Mn at Gamsberg (Phase II) at Vedanta Zinc International (VZI). Gamsberg has one of the world's most significant zinc deposits and is VZI's flagship zinc mineInaugurated by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Vedanta Limited Director Priya Agarwal-Hebbar, this expansion marks one of the decade's largest mining investments in South Africa.

It advances Vedanta Limited's position as the world's largest2 zinc producer, with a vision of achieving 3 million tonnes of annual production across India and South Africa. Of this, 2 million tonnes are targeted from its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc Limited the world's largest integrated zinc producer, while Vedanta Zinc International business aims to contribute 1 million tonnes annually. This expansion strengthens the ZAR 21 Bn (nearly US$ 1.5 Bn) investment commitment Vedanta made at the 2018 South Africa Investment Conference.

Zinc consumption is growing rapidly as it's essential to infrastructure development. Through galvanization, it protects steel from corrosion, extending its service life and supporting applications across construction, automotive, manufacturing and other sectors. Together, Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta Zinc International strengthen Vedanta Limited's position to serve this growing global demand for zinc

"We have come to celebrate an investment that has moved from commitment to construction, and from construction to production. We welcome Vedanta's ambition to establish zinc smelting capacity in the Northern Cape. Government must work with Vedanta and other partners to address their requirements," said South AfricaPresident Ramaphosa

"For Vedanta, Gamsberg Phase II is more than an expansion of its zinc business. It is a commitment to South Africa's future. My father, Vedanta founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal, made that commitment with the belief that the country's mineral wealth could become a foundation for industrial growth, jobs and opportunity. Today, I am proud to see that vision coming to life. Our ambition is to build a globally significant zinc and industrial hub in the region., creating lasting value for the country and its people. The true measure of our success is not just what we produce, but the prosperity we help create for generations to come," said Priya Agarwal-Hebbar, Director Vedanta, and Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc.

1. Metal-in-concentrate (MIC)

2. Refined Metal, including MIC

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Sonal.Choithani@vedanta.co.in