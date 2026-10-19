Credence Research Inc.: Green Ammonia Market to Reach USD 5.10 Billion by 2035 as Renewable Hydrogen Contracts Support New Production

Green Ammonia Market to Reach USD 5.10 Billion by 2035 as Renewable Hydrogen Contracts Support New Production

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global green ammonia market was valued at USD 150.8 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.10 billion by 2035, according to Credence Research. The report states a 42.22% compound annual growth rate for 2025-2035. Asia Pacific held the largest regional share at 60.2% in 2025, while Latin America is the fastest-growing region at a modeled 54.11% annual rate. Market sizes, segment shares and regional allocations are Credence Research estimates.

Key Takeaways

Credence Research estimates market value at USD 150.8 million in 2025 and USD 5.10 billion by 2035, with a reported 42.22% CAGR for 2025-2035.

Asia Pacific held 60.2% of modeled 2025 value. Latin America has the fastest forecast regional growth at 54.11%.

Alkaline water electrolysis represented 73.6% of 2025 technology value.

Fertilizers accounted for 68.3% of 2025 application revenue, the largest end use.

Solid oxide electrolysis has the highest modeled technology growth at 63.37% annually, from a small base.

Marine fuel is projected to grow fastest among applications, but its starting commercial base remains limited.

Scope & Segmentation - Green Ammonia Market

The market measures the selling value of ammonia made with electrolytic hydrogen powered by renewable electricity, including relevant renewable output from retrofitted fertilizer plants. It covers fertilizer, chemical feedstock, power and prospective marine fuel uses. It excludes conventional ammonia, blue ammonia made with fossil hydrogen and carbon capture, stand-alone electrolyzers, renewable generation equipment and downstream fertilizer products beyond the contained ammonia value.

By technology: Alkaline water electrolysis; Proton exchange membrane electrolysis; Solid oxide electrolysis.

By application: Fertilizers; Industrial and chemical feedstock; Power generation; Marine fuel; Other uses including hydrogen carriers and refrigeration.

Read the full report and request a sample: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/green-ammonia-market

Why This Report Matters

Developers can separate announced electrolyzer capacity from renewable ammonia that has a committed buyer and a credible delivery schedule.

Fertilizer companies and importers can evaluate the commercial importance of certification, fixed-price contracts and renewable electricity availability.

Investors can assess why some projects advance with binding offtake while others remain exposed to cost gaps, policy changes and financing delays.

Market Overview

Green ammonia is produced using hydrogen generated from water electrolysis powered by renewable electricity, followed by conventional ammonia synthesis. It can serve fertilizer and chemical demand without changing the basic molecule, but production costs and emissions depend on the power supply and plant operation.

Early commercial output is concentrated in China and a small number of European plants. Indian supply contracts and international offtake agreements are expanding the project pipeline. Marine fuel is a longer-term opportunity, with demand dependent on vessel technology, bunkering infrastructure and shipping regulation.

Market Insights

Alkaline water electrolysis represented 73.6% of 2025 technology value.

Fertilizers accounted for 68.3% of 2025 application revenue, the largest end use.

Solid oxide electrolysis has the highest modeled technology growth at 63.37% annually, from a small base.

Marine fuel is projected to grow fastest among applications, but its starting commercial base remains limited.

Asia Pacific represented 60.2% of 2025 value, reflecting early Chinese plant output and demand.

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Historical reference 2018-2025 (source report) Base year 2025 Market size, 2025 USD 150.8 million Market size, 2026 (source estimate) USD 415.2 million Market size, 2035 USD 5.10 billion Reported CAGR and measurement interval 42.22% (2025-2035) Largest regional share Asia Pacific (60.2%, 2025) Fastest-growing region Latin America (54.11%) Segments covered Technology, Application Geographic coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segmentation

The segmentation below follows the current report taxonomy and separates products, applications and buyers to avoid overlapping revenue definitions.

By technology: Alkaline water electrolysis; Proton exchange membrane electrolysis; Solid oxide electrolysis.

By application: Fertilizers; Industrial and chemical feedstock; Power generation; Marine fuel; Other uses including hydrogen carriers and refrigeration.

Market Drivers

Fertilizer producers can reduce reliance on fossil-based hydrogen by purchasing certified renewable ammonia or replacing a portion of their own feedstock. Long-term supply contracts can make the economics more predictable for producers and buyers.

Large renewable energy resources and improving electrolyzer supply support new plants in China, India and prospective export hubs. Project economics still depend heavily on utilization and electricity costs.

Cross-border contracts create a clearer financing route than nonbinding project announcements. Importers that require renewable fuel certification can anchor investments in production and shipping logistics.

Regional Analysis

The following regional shares represent Credence Research estimates of 2025 market value. They are not independently audited supplier sales totals.

Asia Pacific | 60.2% share in 2025

Operating Chinese plants and Indian fertilizer procurement programs underpin the largest base. Japan and South Korea are potential import markets for certified supply.

Europe | 26.7% share in 2025

Pioneer projects and stringent certification requirements support premium demand, while high energy costs encourage some buyers to seek imports.

Middle East and Africa | 8.0% share in 2025

Saudi Arabian and other coastal projects seek to pair renewable power with export infrastructure, but project schedules remain important.

North America | 3.3% share in 2025

Electrolytic ammonia remains a small share of supply, with some producers favoring carbon capture on conventional plants.

Latin America | 1.8% share in 2025

Chile and Brazil have strong renewable resources and potential fertilizer or export demand, producing the fastest modeled regional growth from a small base.

Market Challenges

Renewable ammonia generally costs more to produce than conventional ammonia. Intermittent wind and solar power complicate operation of the synthesis loop and can require storage or grid balancing.

Many proposed projects lack binding buyers, permitting or funding. Uncertain global shipping rules can delay marine-fuel demand, so developers often prioritize fertilizer and chemical customers first.

Future Outlook

The strongest near-term projects are likely to be those with verified renewable electricity, certification and binding offtake. China remains an early production center while India and Gulf projects could expand exports later in the decade.

Marine fuel demand may eventually diversify the customer base, but the timeline is uncertain. Investors should distinguish operating tonnage from proposed capacity and account for power variability, shipping costs and policy risk.

Competitive Landscape

Envision Energy, State Power Investment Corporation and China Energy Engineering are linked to operating Chinese renewable ammonia projects. AM Green, ACME Group and NEOM Green Hydrogen Company are export developers, while Yara and Iberdrola participate in European pioneer projects. Air Products is a NEOM co-owner and contracted offtaker, not simply an independent ammonia producer. Fortescue is excluded from the active producer list because it canceled selected hydrogen projects in 2025. No reliable comparable company-by-company green ammonia revenue ranking is available.

Key Players

Envision Energy

State Power Investment Corporation

China Energy Engineering

AM Green

ACME Group

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company

Yara International

Iberdrola

Air Products (offtaker and co-owner)

Recent Developments

Feb. 27, 2026: Envision announced a commercial shipment of green ammonia from its Chifeng facility in China to LOTTE Fine Chemical in South Korea. The company described the cargo as an end-to-end renewable ammonia delivery.

Jan. 12, 2026: Uniper and AM Green signed a binding long-term agreement for up to 500,000 metric tons a year of certified renewable ammonia from India, with initial deliveries expected from 2028.

Report Coverage

The study analyzes market size, the base-year product and application mix, regional demand, technology adoption, competitive positioning, constraints and dated industry developments. It also examines commercialization, customer economics and the factors that could change the pace of adoption through 2035.

Forecasts and regional shares are proprietary Credence Research model estimates. Company announcements and regulatory materials are used for industry context; they do not independently validate the modeled global revenue totals. The report's market definition and exclusions should be considered when comparing it with broader adjacent industries.

Read the full report and request a sample: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/green-ammonia-market

Related Reports

Green Hydrogen Market

Blue Ammonia Market

Renewable Methanol Market

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

Hydrogen Storage Market

About Us

Credence Research Inc. is a global market intelligence and consulting firm founded in 2015. It provides quantitative market research, competitive intelligence and strategic advisory services to organizations assessing new products, investment decisions and regional opportunities. The firm combines primary and secondary research with industry interviews and structured market models.

Its research spans industrial technology, semiconductors, energy, health care, consumer markets and other sectors. Credence Research evaluates market size, segmentation, growth drivers, supply-chain risks, regional policy and competitive positioning to help clients make evidence-led decisions.

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