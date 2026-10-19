AI-Powered In-Car Assistants Evolve into Intelligent Digital Companions, Finds Frost & Sullivan

New Frost Radar benchmarks nine leading technology providers as generative AI, software-defined vehicles and connected services reshape the automotive experience

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for AI-powered in-car assistants is entering a new phase of innovation as automakers increasingly adopt generative AI, intelligent voice interfaces and personalised digital experiences to differentiate their connected vehicles.

Frost & Sullivan's latest Frost Radar: AI-Powered In-Car Assistants, 2026, benchmarks nine leading technology providers against their growth performance and innovation capabilities, highlighting the competitive dynamics, emerging technologies and growth opportunities shaping the future of intelligent in-vehicle experiences.

Frost & Sullivan estimates that global connected vehicle sales will increase from 68.3 million in 2026 to 84.6 million by 2032, creating significant opportunities for advanced AI assistants capable of managing navigation, vehicle functions, entertainment and connected services through increasingly natural, context-aware interactions.

As software-defined vehicles become more prevalent, AI-powered assistants are evolving beyond basic voice commands into intelligent digital companions capable of anticipating driver needs, delivering personalised recommendations and seamlessly connecting vehicle functions with broader digital ecosystems.

Benchmarking the Competitive Landscape

The Frost Radar evaluates nine prominent technology providers shaping the evolution of AI-powered in-car assistants: Cerence AI, Google, Amazon, Apple, SoundHound AI, Microsoft, OpenAI, Perplexity and iNAGO.

The competitive landscape encompasses automotive-focused technology specialists, established consumer technology companies and general-purpose AI providers, each bringing different capabilities and approaches to the market.

While established technology companies benefit from extensive consumer ecosystems and AI development resources, automotive specialists differentiate themselves through deeper vehicle integration, domain-specific expertise and flexible deployment models.

The research highlights the growing importance of generative and agentic AI, multimodal interaction and hybrid edge-cloud architectures in enabling increasingly sophisticated in-car experiences.

New Growth Opportunities in Connected Mobility

As basic voice-control functionality becomes increasingly standard, competitive differentiation is shifting towards proactive assistance, personalised services, seamless integration with vehicle systems and secure management of driver data.

Advances in AI and connectivity are also creating new opportunities for automakers to monetise connected services through premium subscriptions, features on demand and hands-free commerce, including EV charging, parking and other in-vehicle transactions.

"AI-powered assistants are evolving into a central interface for the software-defined vehicle, fundamentally changing how drivers interact with their cars and access connected services," said Gautham Prakash Hegde, Growth Expert at Frost & Sullivan. "As competition intensifies, the ability to combine advanced AI capabilities with seamless vehicle integration, security and personalised user experiences will become increasingly important in shaping the next generation of connected mobility."

The study further highlights the importance of collaboration between automakers, technology providers and ecosystem partners in delivering scalable, reliable and secure AI-powered experiences across increasingly complex vehicle platforms.

To explore the full Frost Radar analysis, including the benchmarking methodology, company scores, competitive positioning and emerging growth opportunities in the AI-powered in-car assistant market, click here.

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Editor's Note

To arrange an interview or for any questions, please contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

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