Payroll4Construction Releases Resource for Handling Out-of-State Construction Payroll

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a leading construction payroll service and part of Foundation Software's product portfolio, published a new blog titled "Tips for Your First Out of State Construction Job." It explains how contractors can prepare for the payroll requirements that come with working in a new state.

For construction companies used to running payroll in a single state, expanding out to other locations brings new rules for state tax withholding, unemployment insurance, wage laws and, in some federal jobs, prevailing wages. Requirements can differ widely and keeping them straight across jobs is where delays, compliance issues and employee disputes start.

The piece details important considerations for any contractor wanting to grow into new localities, including:

Looking into state income tax withholding, reciprocity agreements and unemployment insurance registration

Understanding federal Davis-Bacon requirements and state-level prevailing wage requirements

Building a payroll checklist for confirming requirements before a crew breaks ground

It also looks at how a construction-specific payroll service like Payroll4Construction helps contractors manage multi-state wage rates, tax requirements and filing obligations in one place, reducing manual payroll work as they expand into new markets.

For contractors preparing to take on work across state lines, the blog serves as a good starting point. Click here to learn more.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction, a Foundation Software company, is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can manage certified payroll reporting, multi-state processing, union tracking and all the tasks that encompass paydays including checks and direct deposits. For more information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-releases-resource-for-handling-out-of-state-1237950