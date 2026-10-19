Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Helius Minerals Limited (TSXV: HHH) ("Helius" or the "Company") announces that closing of its proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") from Colossus Minerals Inc. ("Colossus") of a 75% interest in the mining rights, concessions and other assets comprising the Serra Pelada Gold - PGM project in Pará State, Brazil (the "Serra Pelada Project") remains in progress. The parties have been addressing certain administrative processes in Brazil that are required to close the Acquisition. The Company has received an extension from Royal Gold to the closing timeline of the Acquisition to accommodate the current delays. The Company will provide a further update once closing of the Acquisition occurs.

About Helius Minerals Limited

Helius is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of high-quality mineral assets across the Americas, with an emphasis on South American jurisdictions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Company's proposed Acquisition, including the completion of the administrative processes in Brazil. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the uncertainties inherent to current and future legal challenges that face the Serra Pelada Project and Colossus and its subsidiaries; controls, regulations, and political or economic developments in Brazil; changes in national and local government legislation in Canada and Brazil; the lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of Brazil; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of Canada, the United States and Brazil; significant capital requirements; risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund exploration work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfil expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Serra Pelada Project; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in conducting work programs; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Helius' operations; the risk that the Company's assessment of liabilities, which is based exclusively on publicly available court records and information accessible without formal representation of the entities to be acquired in connection with the Acquisition, does not capture all material liabilities, including non-litigated contractual liabilities, contingent claims not yet filed, latent or unidentified claims, claims not identifiable through judicial databases, and claims that may emerge or be reactivated after the reference date or after closing of the Acquisition; the risk of creditors requesting a judicial appraisal of the mining operation to prepare for a future public auction or forced sale of the Serra Pelada Project or other assets; the risk that financial, procedural or factual elements of identified proceedings (including tax liabilities that depend on data not publicly available without formal representation) are incomplete, outdated or inaccurate, and that recorded values differ from actual enforceable amounts; and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319742