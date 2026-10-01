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HM

WKN: A3EUBH | ISIN: CA42329R1064 | Ticker-Symbol: WU3
Frankfurt
01.10.26 | 20:17
2,720 Euro
-7,48 % -0,220
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIUS MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELIUS MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HELIUS MINERALS
HELIUS MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HELIUS MINERALS LIMITED2,720-7,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.