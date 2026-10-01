Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Helius Minerals Limited (TSXV: HHH) ("Helius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged 1001620184 Ontario Inc., carrying on business as SMG Capital Partners ("SMG"), to provide corporate communications and investor relations support services (the "Engagement"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

SMG will assist with Helius' corporate social media channels, principally X, LinkedIn and YouTube, opt-in email communications and subscriber management, management-approved content creation and repurposing, and communications planning and strategy. Helius will retain control of its corporate channels and approval of public-facing content.

Engagement Terms

The engagement has an initial term of three months, starting when services commence with Helius' written authorization following completion of applicable regulatory requirements. It will then continue automatically on a month-to-month basis at the same monthly fee. Either party may prevent renewal by giving at least 14 days' written notice before the end of the initial term or the applicable subsequent monthly period. The agreement also provides for earlier termination for material breach or specified regulatory grounds.

Helius will pay US$2,850 per month, plus applicable taxes, for anticipated professional fees of US$8,550, plus applicable taxes, over the initial three-month term. The initial US$8,550 fee is payable upfront within five business days after Helius' written confirmation that the required regulatory steps have been completed and before services commence. Thereafter, monthly fees are payable in advance at the beginning of each monthly service period. Total professional fees will depend on the number of monthly renewals. These fees are to be funded from the Company's general working capital.

No services will commence, and no payment will be remitted, until Exchange acceptance has been obtained and all applicable regulatory steps have been completed. No fees accrue before the commencement date.

No shares, options, warrants or other securities are granted or promised under the agreement. Any future security-based compensation would be limited to separately documented stock options permitted under applicable Exchange policies, subject to required approvals and disclosure.

About SMG Capital Partners

SMG is a Toronto, Ontario-based corporate communications firm focused on the junior mining and resource sector. Its services include corporate communications, social media, digital content and shareholder communications. SMG is wholly owned and controlled by Samson Levy, who will be responsible for providing the services to Helius.

SMG and Mr. Levy are at arm's length to Helius, other than the service agreement described herein. As at the date of this release, SMG does not own or control any securities of Helius. Mr. Levy personally owns 6,400 common shares of Helius and 3,200 common share purchase warrants of the Company, which are held independently of SMG, and were not acquired in connection with, and are unrelated to, the services to be provided by SMG under the engagement described herein.

About Helius Minerals Limited

Helius is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of high-quality mineral assets across the Americas, with an emphasis on South American jurisdictions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Engagement, Exchange acceptance, the commencement and continuation of services, anticipated costs and any future stock-option compensation. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, Exchange acceptance being obtained, change in the scope of services, unexpected termination of the Engagement and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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