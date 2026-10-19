Credence Research Inc.: Perovskite Solar Cell Market to Reach USD 1.73 Billion by 2035 as Tandem Modules Move Toward Commercial Deployment

Perovskite Solar Cell Market to Reach USD 1.73 Billion by 2035 as Tandem Modules Move Toward Commercial Deployment

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global perovskite solar cell market was valued at USD 58.2 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.73 billion by 2035, according to Credence Research. The report states a 40.41% compound annual growth rate for 2025-2035. Asia Pacific held the largest regional share at 70.0% in 2025, while North America is the fastest-growing region at a modeled 47.00% annual rate. Market sizes, segment shares and regional allocations are Credence Research estimates.

Key Takeaways

Credence Research estimates market value at USD 58.2 million in 2025 and USD 1.73 billion by 2035, with a reported 40.41% CAGR for 2025-2035.

Asia Pacific held 70.0% of modeled 2025 value. North America has the fastest forecast regional growth at 47.00%.

Single-junction rigid modules held 56.9% of 2025 market value.

Perovskite-silicon tandems have the fastest modeled type growth at 54.00% annually.

Utility-scale solar plants represented 43.0% of 2025 application value, largely from early demonstration and pilot projects.

Commercial and residential rooftops are the fastest-growing modeled application at 46.50% annually.

Scope & Segmentation - Perovskite Solar Cell Market

The market counts manufacturer selling value of single-junction perovskite modules and tandem products combining perovskite with silicon or other photovoltaic materials. It includes rigid, flexible and lightweight products used in utility projects, rooftops, building-integrated photovoltaics and specialized devices. It excludes conventional silicon modules, raw precursors, coating tools, licensing fees and research grants.

By cell and module type: Single-junction rigid modules; Perovskite-silicon tandems; Flexible and lightweight perovskite; Other perovskite tandems.

By application: Utility-scale solar plants; Building-integrated photovoltaics and smart glass; Commercial and residential rooftops; Portable devices and IoT; Vehicles, drones and space.

Read the full report and request a sample: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/perovskite-solar-cell-market

Why This Report Matters

Module makers can evaluate perovskite as an efficiency upgrade to existing silicon production rather than assuming immediate replacement of conventional photovoltaic panels.

Developers and financiers can compare cell efficiency claims with field durability, certification, warranty backing and expected energy yield.

Investors can distinguish pilot production and licensed technology from confirmed module sales, reducing the risk of overstating commercialization.

Market Overview

Perovskite materials can absorb light in a thin layer and be paired with silicon to improve the conversion efficiency of solar cells. The market is emerging from research and pilot production toward limited commercial orders, especially for tandem modules and specialty building surfaces.

Higher conversion efficiency can increase output from space-constrained rooftops and facades. Yet durability, moisture resistance, heat stability and long-term warranty support remain decisive for lenders and utility-scale buyers. A laboratory cell record does not by itself demonstrate a bankable 25-year field product.

Market Insights

Single-junction rigid modules held 56.9% of 2025 market value.

Perovskite-silicon tandems have the fastest modeled type growth at 54.00% annually.

Utility-scale solar plants represented 43.0% of 2025 application value, largely from early demonstration and pilot projects.

Commercial and residential rooftops are the fastest-growing modeled application at 46.50% annually.

Asia Pacific represented 70.0% of 2025 sales, supported by early Chinese manufacturing capacity.

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Historical reference 2018-2025 (source report) Base year 2025 Market size, 2025 USD 58.2 million Market size, 2026 (source estimate) USD 80.3 million Market size, 2035 USD 1.73 billion Reported CAGR and measurement interval 40.41% (2025-2035) Largest regional share Asia Pacific (70.0%, 2025) Fastest-growing region North America (47.00%) Segments covered Cell and module type, Application Geographic coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segmentation

The segmentation below follows the current report taxonomy and separates products, applications and buyers to avoid overlapping revenue definitions.

By cell and module type: Single-junction rigid modules; Perovskite-silicon tandems; Flexible and lightweight perovskite; Other perovskite tandems.

By application: Utility-scale solar plants; Building-integrated photovoltaics and smart glass; Commercial and residential rooftops; Portable devices and IoT; Vehicles, drones and space.

Market Drivers

Tandem designs capture more of the solar spectrum than conventional single-junction silicon cells. This creates a potential output advantage where roof or land area is constrained, although certified module performance must translate into real-world energy yield.

Chinese manufacturers have invested in early perovskite lines and demonstration projects. Large silicon manufacturers are evaluating tandem upgrades that could reuse parts of established production and distribution networks.

Third-party stress testing and intellectual property licensing can make commercialization easier by giving buyers more confidence in product durability and manufacturers clearer routes to scale.

Regional Analysis

The following regional shares represent Credence Research estimates of 2025 market value. They are not independently audited supplier sales totals.

Asia Pacific | 70.0% share in 2025

China hosts several early commercial lines and utility demonstration fields, while Japan and South Korea contribute research and flexible-module programs.

Europe | 15.5% share in 2025

Germany and other European markets support tandem pilot lines, intellectual property development and building-integrated applications.

North America | 11.2% share in 2025

Domestic module initiatives and specialty rooftop uses support the fastest modeled growth from a smaller base.

Middle East and Africa | 2.4% share in 2025

High-temperature outdoor testing and utility pilots assess durability under demanding solar conditions.

Latin America | 0.9% share in 2025

Early pilot projects in Brazil, Chile and Mexico create a small commercial base for future deployments.

Market Challenges

Perovskite cells can degrade under moisture, heat and prolonged exposure to sunlight. Commercial adoption requires long-duration field data and warranties that financiers consider credible.

Lead-containing chemistries raise encapsulation, handling and end-of-life recycling questions. Low-cost crystalline silicon modules also limit the price premium that early perovskite products can command.

Future Outlook

Tandem products are likely to gain commercial traction before stand-alone perovskite modules become a mass-market substitute for silicon. Large manufacturers with certification, warranty capacity and distribution channels have advantages.

The market forecast remains sensitive to module lifetime, production yield, intellectual property access and project finance. Early high growth comes from a very small revenue base and should not be interpreted as evidence of broad grid-scale deployment today.

Competitive Landscape

The supplier landscape includes perovskite specialists such as Oxford PV, UtmoLight, Microquanta and GCL Perovskite, alongside established photovoltaic manufacturers including LONGi, Qcells and Trina Solar. Caelux develops perovskite-coated glass for tandem applications. These businesses occupy different stages of commercialization; research records and announced capacity should not be treated as realized market sales. A reliable company revenue ranking is not available from comparable public disclosures, so the release does not assign individual supplier shares.

Key Players

Oxford PV

UtmoLight

Microquanta

GCL Perovskite

LONGi

Qcells

Trina Solar

Caelux

Recent Developments

April 9, 2025: Oxford PV and Trinasolar announced an exclusive patent licensing agreement covering the manufacture or sale of perovskite photovoltaic products in China, with sublicensing rights.

May 2025: The Credence Research report records that Qcells tandem modules passed specified IEC and UL stress-test sequences. This is presented as a report-sourced milestone, not independent proof of a 25-year service life.

Report Coverage

The study analyzes market size, the base-year product and application mix, regional demand, technology adoption, competitive positioning, constraints and dated industry developments. It also examines commercialization, customer economics and the factors that could change the pace of adoption through 2035.

Forecasts and regional shares are proprietary Credence Research model estimates. Company announcements and regulatory materials are used for industry context; they do not independently validate the modeled global revenue totals. The report's market definition and exclusions should be considered when comparing it with broader adjacent industries.

Read the full report and request a sample: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/perovskite-solar-cell-market

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About Us

Credence Research Inc. is a global market intelligence and consulting firm founded in 2015. It provides quantitative market research, competitive intelligence and strategic advisory services to organizations assessing new products, investment decisions and regional opportunities. The firm combines primary and secondary research with industry interviews and structured market models.

Its research spans industrial technology, semiconductors, energy, health care, consumer markets and other sectors. Credence Research evaluates market size, segmentation, growth drivers, supply-chain risks, regional policy and competitive positioning to help clients make evidence-led decisions.

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