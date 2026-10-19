Capistral and InfernoGrid lead a governed portfolio spanning intelligence, compute, capital, and execution, with every status dated and every figure sourced

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Blockchain Loyalty Corp (OTCID: BBLC) today unveiled a company-wide rebrand and a consolidated operating structure the company calls The Open Access Grid: one governed holding company, two operating divisions, four portfolio properties, and a single disclosure standard in which every status carries a date and every figure carries a source.

The announcement brings together three things BBLC has been building in parallel: a unified brand and identity system across its divisions, the formation of InfernoGrid as the company's compute division, and the consolidation of all investor-facing materials into a single verified data room.

Each block in the BBLC mark is a layer: Intelligence, Compute, Capital, and Execution. Intelligence and Compute hold the operating divisions Capistral and InfernoGrid. Capital and Execution hold the wider portfolio. Each property is framed as a discrete thesis with consistent metrics, version control, and audience gating.

The problem BBLC is addressing

Capital markets remain fragmented. The tools companies use to raise capital and the tools investors use to deploy it sit on separate platforms, and the AI infrastructure both increasingly depend on sits on a third.

BBLC identifies four structural gaps:

Capital and custody are siloed from execution.

Issuer visibility is separated from investor discovery.

AI compute infrastructure is capital-intensive and difficult for smaller participants to access.

No unified operating system exists for small and mid-cap public companies that need all four.

The Open Access Grid is BBLC's answer. Rather than a single product, it is a holding structure in which each property solves one layer and the properties feed one another.

The model: six properties, one operating system

The BBLC mark is the map. Each block is a layer: Intelligence, Compute, Capital, and Execution. Intelligence and Compute hold the two operating divisions. Capital and Execution hold the wider portfolio. Every status below is dated and reflects BBLC's September 2026 division audit.

Operating divisions

Division Layer What it does Status (as of Sep 2026) Capistral Intelligence Global market intelligence and connectivity platform that helps issuers and investors discover each other, with business visibility and listings, investor discovery tools, and a network across 16+ sectors and six continents Live InfernoGrid Compute GPU-sharing marketplace that turns under-used hardware into on-demand AI compute capacity, covering the compute marketplace, provider and consumer network, and workload distribution for training and inference In development

The wider portfolio

Property Layer What it does Status (as of Sep 2026) Koilink Capital Real-time deal-flow and capital-raising platform for issuers, licensed brokers, and sophisticated investors In development; approximately 97% complete Orvexa Execution Premium self-directed trading interface, with a licensed partner handling brokerage Beta iSwiped Intelligence Card-based discovery of public companies for investors, issuers, and IR firms Beta TradeDNA by Roamee Intelligence AI-powered briefings, sector discovery, and company tracking In development

The two sides meet in the middle. Capistral puts issuers and investors in front of each other. InfernoGrid supplies the compute that AI workloads run on. One shared layer of governance, compliance, and data connects every node. BBLC operates or holds an interest in each portfolio property, with ownership disclosed on each property page where it is confirmed.

InfernoGrid: asset-light exposure to AI compute

Alongside the rebrand, BBLC formally announced the formation of InfernoGrid, a division building a marketplace for cloud graphics-processing-unit capacity. InfernoGrid connects providers of idle GPU infrastructure with buyers in AI training, inference, rendering, and scientific compute.

The structure is deliberate. InfernoGrid operates as an asset-light coordination layer rather than a data-center owner, which gives BBLC direct exposure to AI infrastructure demand without taking on construction or power-infrastructure risk.

Why it matters to investors:

Targets a fast-growing segment: on-demand GPU capacity for AI training, inference, rendering, and scientific workloads.

Marketplace model rather than owned data-center construction, keeping capital intensity low.

Strategic fit inside the Grid, complementing Capistral in intelligence and the Koilink, Orvexa, iSwiped, and TradeDNA by Roamee portfolio.

Pre-launch development stage. Division details will be published as milestones are reached.

Management commentary

"Capital markets are fragmented, and the cost of that fragmentation falls hardest on small and mid-cap issuers," said Joel Debellefeuille, Chief Executive Officer of Blockchain Loyalty Corp. "The Open Access Grid is our answer. Six properties, one standard, each owning a layer that the others depend on."

"GPU compute is becoming a base layer of the digital economy," Debellefeuille added. "InfernoGrid gives BBLC a structured, asset-light way to participate in that shift while our existing properties in trading, corporate visibility, and investor discovery feed the same ecosystem."

"We treat investor data as infrastructure, not content," Debellefeuille said. "Every document is versioned, attributable, and gated to the right audience. That is the standard BBLC is setting for public-market communications."

Investor relations consolidated into a single verified data room

BBLC has consolidated all investor-facing materials into one verified data room and capital-markets intelligence system. The portal gives investors a single source of truth for disclosures, division overviews, financial snapshots, and governance documents across every property on the grid.

Supporting governance milestones:

Shell-risk designation removed by OTC Markets in March 2025.

PCAOB-registered auditor, Privatco CPA Limited, engaged in August 2026 for fiscal 2024 and 2025 financial statements.

OTCQB uplisting identified as a long-term objective.

Investor portal centralizes decks, white papers, property pages, and disclosure controls.

The consolidation supports BBLC's broader objective of applying public-market governance standards to a focused AI and data holding company.

Key investor data

Every figure below carries its date and its source, consistent with BBLC's published standard. Where a fact is still being confirmed, it is marked as such.

Item Figure Source and date Listing OTCID: BBLC, quoted on OTC Markets OTC Markets; tier to confirm Shares outstanding 120.61M Third-party figure, July 29 to 30, 2026; to be replaced by the transfer-agent figure at launch Audit FY2024 and FY2025 PCAOB audit in progress with Privatco CPA Limited BBLC corporate update, August 25, 2026 Uplisting OTCQB long-term objective, subject to meeting all listing requirements BBLC corporate update, August 25, 2026 Shell-risk designation Removed by OTC Markets March 18, 2025 Koilink completion Approximately 97% BBLC corporate update, August 25, 2026

What comes next

BBLC will publish property roadmaps, target launch timelines, and partnership updates as milestones are reached. Near-term priorities:

Complete the Koilink platform, reported at approximately 97% as of August 2026, and advance the OTCQB uplisting objective. Move Orvexa from beta to general availability on the self-directed trading platform. Publish the InfernoGrid division roadmap, including target launch timeline and partnership updates. Advance TradeDNA by Roamee from development toward release. Complete fiscal 2024 and 2025 audited financial statements with Privatco CPA Limited.

The brand system, division pages, dated statuses, sourced figures, and newsroom are live now at bblc.io and available for investor and media review.

About Blockchain Loyalty Corp (BBLC)

Blockchain Loyalty Corp (OTCID: BBLC) is a multi-division technology holding company building private infrastructure and public access for the next cycle of AI, compute, and capital markets. Under The Open Access Grid structure, BBLC operates two divisions, Capistral in intelligence and InfernoGrid in compute, alongside a wider portfolio spanning capital, execution, and discovery: Koilink, Orvexa, iSwiped, and TradeDNA by Roamee. Board oversight, shared compliance review, and one disclosure standard apply to every property from the day it joins the grid. Every status is dated and every figure is sourced.

Company information, dated division statuses, sourced figures, and the BBLC newsroom are available at bblc.io. The newsroom is the canonical source for every BBLC release. Investors can subscribe to release, filing, and milestone alerts at bblc.io.

For investor inquiries, media requests, or partnership discussions, visit bblc.io or direct message @OTCBBLC on X.

Blockchain Loyalty Corp. Grace Impact Marketing Inc. Website: www.bblc.io Email: Email: info@bblc.io graceimpactmarketinginc@gmail.com Tel. 1-800-868-6118 Tel. 1-825-982-8472

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. BBLC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of release. BBLC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and does not constitute investment advice.

Issued by Blockchain Loyalty Corp (OTCID: BBLC).

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