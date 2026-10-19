Acquisition would expand Hologic's oncology diagnostics portfolio to help inform treatment decisions for more women with breast cancer

Hologic, a global leader in women's health, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Reveal Genomics, a precision oncology company based in Barcelona, Spain, that develops advanced genomic diagnostic tests to help personalized cancer treatment, including its HER2DX test to help optimize therapy for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.

Breast cancer remains one of the most significant health challenges women face today. Reveal Genomics' tests are highly complementary to Hologic's existing oncology diagnostics, including the Breast Cancer Index (BCI) test, the guideline-recognized genomic assay to help inform decisions regarding extended endocrine therapy in women with HR+ early-stage breast cancer.

The combination of Hologic's existing testing with Reveal Genomics' portfolio represents a significant expansion of Hologic's diagnostic oncology solutions, with the combined offering of new and existing testing expected to help inform treatment decisions for more women with breast cancer.

"Reveal Genomics' portfolio is a strong strategic complement to our existing oncology offering within Diagnostic Solutions and would allow us to support even more women diagnosed with breast cancer," said Vitor Rocha, CEO, Diagnostic Solutions at Hologic. "This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to innovation and meaningfully expands our ability to inform breast cancer treatment decisions, directly advancing our purpose to enable healthier lives everywhere, every day."

"We founded Reveal Genomics to bring precision oncology closer to patients and improve breast cancer treatment decisions," said Patricia Villagrasa-Gonzalez, CEO and co-founder of Reveal Genomics. "Joining Hologic gives us the scale and capabilities to accelerate that mission and reach many more patients worldwide."

Completion of the acquisition is subject to Spanish regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a global leader in women's health dedicated to developing innovative medical technologies that effectively detect, diagnose and treat health conditions and raise the standard of care around the world. To learn more, visit www.hologic.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About Reveal Genomics

REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L. is a biotechnology start-up seeking to change the way biomarkers are used in oncology. It is focused on developing innovative diagnostic tools to define the best therapeutic options for patients with cancer. The company uses pioneering techniques, sophisticated computer applications, and machine learning to reveal new cancer research data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the proposed acquisition of the oncology services business of Reveal Genomics and the anticipated benefits, timing and effects of the transaction, as well as statements about the use of Hologic and Reveal Genomics products. There can be no assurance the transaction will be completed on the anticipated terms or timing, or at all, including because required regulatory approvals or other customary closing conditions are not satisfied. There can also be no assurance that Hologic will successfully integrate Reveal Genomics' business and personnel, that the acquired products will achieve the benefits described herein, that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, or that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales, including as a result of coverage and reimbursement decisions by third-party payers. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261019921474/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Bridget Perry

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(+1) 508.263.8654

bridget.perry@hologic.com