Hologic, Inc., a global leader in women's health and diagnostics, and Inpeco S.A., the global leader in Total Laboratory Automation, today announced they have signed a co-marketing partnership for Inpeco's automation solution FlexLab X and Hologic's Panther System in Europe.

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Hologic and Inpeco S.A. announce a co-marketing partnership for Inpeco's automation solution FlexLab X and Hologic's Panther System in Europe.

Inpeco's recently launched FlexLab X system enables laboratories to connect multiple Panther Systems. By combining Hologic's fully-automated molecular diagnostics platform with FlexLab X's open automation capabilities, laboratories can achieve high-throughput workflows with the potential to increase sample volumes1 and enhance end-to-end sample traceability2, supporting reliable test results for optimal patient outcomes.3 The Panther System will integrate seamlessly into advanced, fully tracked automation environments, helping high-throughput molecular laboratories work more efficiently and enhance productivity.1,3,4

"Through our co-marketing partnership with Inpeco, we are helping molecular laboratories take the next step in automation by connecting Hologic's proven Panther System with Inpeco's advanced automation technology," said Frédérique Gallis, Vice President, International Sales and Marketing at Hologic. "Together, we can help customers streamline workflows, increase throughput and enhance pre- and post-analytical sample traceability. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering scalable solutions that support laboratories as they manage growing testing demands and prepare for the future of molecular diagnostics in an increasingly competitive environment."

"At Inpeco, we see automation as a key driver of the future of laboratories, through fully automated, touchless and traceable diagnostic processes that begin outside the lab and extend inside," said Riccardo Triunfo, CEO of Inpeco. "As molecular testing expands, laboratories require solutions that can manage increasing complexity while maintaining performance and reliability. With over 30 years of experience in laboratory automation, we are proud to bring our expertise to this important field. Our partnership with Hologic reflects our common dedication to innovation and our shared goal: helping laboratories embrace the future of molecular diagnostics with high performance and reliability."

More information about Hologic's Panther Scalable Solutions can be found here.

More information about Inpeco's FlexLab X systems can be found here.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is a global leader in women's health dedicated to developing innovative medical technologies that effectively detect, diagnose and treat health conditions and raise the standard of care around the world. To learn more, visit www.hologic.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube

About Inpeco

Inpeco is the global leader in Total Laboratory Automation. The company's game-changing solutions combine open connectivity with full sample traceability to support secure test results and increase productivity in clinical laboratories around the world. To date, more than 2800 Inpeco systems have been shipped to 78 countries. Inpeco also provides automation for anatomical pathology labs and is developing solutions for blood banks and life sciences applications. The Group is headquartered in Novazzano, Switzerland, and operates a development and manufacturing facility in Italy, as well as sales offices in Europe, the United States, and China.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

Hologic, The Science of Sure and Panther are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

FlexLab is a trademark of Inpeco SA.

References

Inpeco. Why Lab Automation. https://www.inpeco.com/why-lab-automation/ Last accessed 15 Jul 26. Inpeco. FlexLab X. https://www.inpeco.com/our-automation-solutions/lab-automation-system/flexlab-x/ Last accessed 15 Jul 26. Kim K, Lee SG, Kim TH, et al. Economic Evaluation of Total Laboratory Automation in the Clinical Laboratory of a Tertiary Care Hospital. Ann Lab Med, 2022 Jan 1;42(1):89-95. Chih-Wei Tseng, Ying-Chun Li, Herng-Sheng Lee, et al. Laboratory testing consolidation and total laboratory automation improves service efficiency and effectiveness: a study of a medical centre in Taiwan. Laboratory Medicine, November 2024:55 (6):677-685.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020837126/en/

Contacts:

Hologic Media Contact:

Bridget Perry

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(+1) 508.263.8654

bridget.perry@hologic.com



Inpeco Media Contact:

Markus J. Gross

Head Global Marketing

Markus.Gross@inpeco.com