

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kayem Foods is recalling about 1.58 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products nationwide because they may have been stored at unsafe temperatures, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.



The recall covers products including hot dogs, bacon, deli meats, bratwursts, meatballs and turkey breast produced between March 31 and October 7 at the company's Chelsea, Massachusetts, facility.



The products were distributed to retailers and food-service locations across the United States and Hong Kong.



The recall was initiated after a customer reported receiving warm products on October 1. An investigation found temperature deviation in a warehouse cooler where the products had been stored.



No illnesses have been reported. Consumers are advised to check their refrigerators and either discard affected products or return them to the place of purchase.



The recall has been classified as Class I, indicating a potential risk of serious adverse health consequences.



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