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PR Newswire
19.10.2026 22:36 Uhr
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Longevous Beamtech: LBT Unveils New 30 MeV Medical Cyclotron Platform at EANM 2026

LBT Unveils New 30 MeV Medical Cyclotron Platform at EANM 2026

VIENNA, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevous Beamtech (LBT) unveiled its new LB-30 series 30 MeV medical cyclotron platform at the 39th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM 2026), held at the Austria Center Vienna from October 17-21.

The new platform was officially introduced during a dedicated product launch event at EANM, extending LBT's medical cyclotron portfolio into the 30 MeV energy range and opening new possibilities for radionuclide production and radiopharmaceutical research.

Expanding the Scope of Radionuclide Production

As radiopharmaceutical development advances, the requirements for radionuclide production are becoming increasingly diverse. In addition to established PET isotopes used in routine clinical practice, research institutions and radiopharmaceutical companies are exploring a broader range of radionuclides for diagnostic, therapeutic and research applications.

The LB-30 was developed to address these evolving production requirements. The platform features multi-particle compatibility, continuously variable-energy beam extraction, high-efficiency beam transport, clean vacuum technology and flexible target station solutions.

This combination enables greater flexibility in selecting particle type, beam energy and target configuration for different irradiation requirements, supporting a wider range of radionuclide production routes and research applications.

The LB-30 also represents a further step in the development of LBT's cyclotron portfolio. While the company's existing systems serve routine clinical isotope production and multi-isotope applications, the new 30 MeV platform extends these capabilities toward higher-energy production, broader isotope development and advanced research.

From Cyclotron Technology to Integrated Production Solutions

Alongside the development of its cyclotron platforms, LBT has continued to build capabilities across the radionuclide and radiopharmaceutical production workflow.

Its portfolio includes target systems, radiopharmaceutical synthesis and dispensing solutions, hot cells and quality control solutions, together with engineering, installation, training and lifecycle support.

This integrated approach allows production facilities to be configured around different isotope requirements, production volumes, research objectives and future development plans, serving hospitals, radiopharmaceutical producers and research institutions.

LB-30 Makes Its Debut at EANM 2026

At EANM 2026, LBT presented the LB-30 to nuclear medicine professionals, radiopharmaceutical companies, researchers and industry partners from international markets.

Discussions during the congress covered radionuclide production, radiopharmaceutical development and the changing technical requirements of future production facilities, providing LBT with an opportunity to exchange perspectives directly with professionals across the nuclear medicine community.

Following its debut at EANM 2026, the LB-30 becomes the latest addition to LBT's medical cyclotron portfolio, extending the company's capabilities for higher-energy, multi-purpose radionuclide production and radiopharmaceutical research.

CONTACT: xinyuan.gao@long-beam.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lbt-unveils-new-30-mev-medical-cyclotron-platform-at-eanm-2026-302913103.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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