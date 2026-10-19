Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Josef Schachter, President of Schachter Energy Research Service ("SERSI"), and Author of the Schachter Energy Report ("SER"), along with company executives that are presenting at the conference this year, joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the seventh Annual "Catch the Energy" Conference in Calgary.





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Organized by SERSI, the Conference is an opportunity for active investors interested in the energy, clean technology, and critical materials sectors to interact directly with company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format.

SERSI is an organization that provides research and analysis on the energy sector, primarily through the SER. Led by Josef Schachter, it offers paid subscriptions to its monthly and quarterly reports, as well as timely "Action Alerts" and quarterly webinars. The service also organizes the annual "Catch the Energy" conference.

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