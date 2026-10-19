Scott F. Gelbard of SGI Global Partners Launches 2027 Thought Leadership Initiative Focused on AI, Cybersecurity, and Succession Planning for Mid-Market Enterprises

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Scott F. Gelbard, Founder of SGI Global Partners Inc. and Managing Partner of Peak Ventures, today announced a 2027 thought leadership initiative expanding his International Business Series into five new subject areas critical to mid-market business owners and family office executives.

The new initiative builds on the success of Gelbard's International Business Series, which has produced more than 100 published articles across Medium, LinkedIn, Blogger, and the SGI Global Partners website since its inception. The series has become a recognized resource for mid-market business owners, family office executives, and entrepreneurs navigating international growth challenges.

"The conversations I'm having with clients and business owners have shifted dramatically over the past 18 months," said Gelbard. "AI adoption, cybersecurity risk, and generational succession planning are no longer future concerns - they are present-day operational imperatives. Our 2027 content initiative reflects that shift."

The five new focus areas are:

1. Artificial Intelligence for Mid-Market Businesses - Practical guidance on AI adoption, vendor selection, and ROI measurement for companies without enterprise-scale IT budgets.

2. Cybersecurity Strategy for International Operations - Risk frameworks and response planning for companies operating across multiple jurisdictions with varying regulatory requirements.

3. Succession Planning and Generational Wealth Transfer - Advisory perspectives on leadership transitions, estate planning integration, and family governance for founder-led businesses and family offices.

4. ESG Implementation for Competitive Advantage - Moving beyond compliance to use environmental, social, and governance frameworks as strategic differentiators in capital markets and international expansion.

5. Cross-Border M&A in Emerging Markets - Due diligence frameworks, cultural considerations, and deal structuring for mid-market companies pursuing acquisitions in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Gelbard founded SGI Global Partners after more than two decades of international consulting work, including his role as Managing Partner of Peak Ventures, which focuses on helping international businesses understand and penetrate North American markets.

For more information about SGI Global Partners and the International Business Series, visit sgiglobalpartners.com.

About SGI Global Partners Inc.

SGI Global Partners Inc. is a Vancouver-based boutique family office and strategic advisory firm founded by Scott F. Gelbard. The firm advises high-net-worth families, mid-market companies, and entrepreneurs on strategic growth, capital markets, international expansion, and long-term value creation. Scott F. Gelbard serves as Founder and leads the firm's advisory practice alongside his role as Managing Partner of Peak Ventures.

Media Contact:

SGI Global Partners Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

sgiglobalpartners.com

info@sgiglobalpartners.com

SOURCE: SGI Global Partners Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scott-f.-gelbard-of-sgi-global-partners-launches-2027-thought-le-1238655