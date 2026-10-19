Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a marketing service contract dated October 15, 2026 (the "Agreement") with RMK Marketing Inc. ("RMK") to provide online marketing, investor awareness and investor relations services. The engagement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

RMK will provide services including the creation of advertorials, text and display advertisements, digital advertising campaigns, keyword research, campaign optimization, remarketing and landing pages, and coordination with third-party advertising distributors. These services constitute Investor Relations Activities within the meaning of Exchange Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities.

The Agreement has an initial term of six (6) months or until the budget is fully spent, whichever is earlier. The total budget is CAD$500,000, including the advertising budget and RMK's one-time agency fee of 16% of the advertising budget. All compensation is payable in cash, and no shares, stock options, warrants or other securities will be issued to RMK as compensation. Compensation is not contingent on trading volume, market price performance or any other market-related factor. Notwithstanding the terms of the Agreement, no payments will be made by the Company in connection with the engagement until the required acceptance of the Exchange has been obtained.

Under the Agreement, services are payable within 14 days of invoicing, and advertising funds must be credited to RMK before the campaign begins. During an ongoing campaign, advertising funds must be available to RMK one week before billing for continuation of advertising activities. Either party may terminate the Agreement by written notice, on 30 days' notice to the end of the month.

The Company will maintain final editorial control and prior approval over all content and materials prepared and disseminated by RMK or its subcontractors in connection with the engagement. RMK remains responsible for its subcontractors and is required to ensure compliance with applicable securities laws and Exchange requirements, including applicable paid promotional disclosure requirements.

RMK and the Company are arm's length parties. To the knowledge of the Company, RMK and its principals do not hold, directly or indirectly, any interest in the Company's securities or any right to acquire such an interest.

About Miivo AI Inc.

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) is transforming how SMEs access financial intelligence by leveraging AI to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI-powered management platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's future business activities and the planned marketing campaign, its anticipated commencement, scope and duration, and acceptance of the engagement by the Exchange. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions. This information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that any required Exchange acceptance will be obtained, sufficient funds will be available to carry out the campaign, RMK will perform the services as contemplated and business and market conditions will support the Company's plans.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or activities to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include regulatory requirements or delays, changes in campaign plans or funding, early termination of the Agreement, fluctuations in market prices, the success of the Company's operations, the continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market and business conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public filings. There can be no assurance that the campaign will proceed as contemplated or that any forward-looking information will prove accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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