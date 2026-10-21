Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce revenue of C$118,364 for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 ended August 31, 2026, an increase of nearly 560% compared with C$17,973 in the corresponding prior-year quarter as the Company begins to commercialise its products.

Q1 Highlights

Launched three AI products alongside customized solutions , covering business intelligence, sales lead generation, customer insights and operational workflows.

, covering business intelligence, sales lead generation, customer insights and operational workflows. Expansion into new markets and industry segments , broadening Miivo's customer base across geographies and sectors.

, broadening Miivo's customer base across geographies and sectors. Recurring revenue from software subscriptions and ongoing services , rather than one-off projects.

, rather than one-off projects. New customers and increased adoption by existing customers , supported by additional subscriptions, AI automation and complementary services.

, supported by additional subscriptions, AI automation and complementary services. Over 4,000 user signups as the products were launched.

Entering the Next Phase of Commercial Growth

Building on its earlier product launches, Miivo is expanding its offering to small and mid-sized companies seeking to improve financial visibility, automate activities and manage operational workflows.

The Company combines AI-powered software with advisory and implementation support, helping customers interpret business information and put insights into practice. Management attributes the quarter's revenue growth to new customer additions, existing customers expanding their subscriptions, and demand for complementary automation services.

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer said "We are pleased to see the momentum pick up as we launched our commercial products in Q1 this year. Miivo's strategy of serving small and mid-sized companies by combining AI-powered insights with hands-on support to manage their workflows. Our focus is on expanding these recurring customer relationships and helping customers put our technology to work in their day-to-day operations. We anticipate the growth to continue in the following quarters as we continue to see customer adoption."

Building Recurring Customer Relationships

Miivo's recurring subscriptions and ongoing service arrangements provide a foundation for continued customer engagement. Management believes this model supports greater revenue visibility and reduces dependence on securing individual projects each quarter, while creating opportunities to expand the products and services customers use.

The Company's recurring revenue includes software subscriptions alongside advisory and automation services, which have different delivery requirements and cost structures. Its priorities include attracting new customers, supporting retention and deepening adoption of its AI capabilities and operational services. Future revenue remains subject to customer renewals, cancellations and changes in spending.

Financial Information

The Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for Q1 2027 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.miivo.ai/investors. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

About Miivo AI Inc.

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) provides AI-powered software and complementary services that help small and mid-sized companies improve financial visibility, streamline operations and make informed business decisions. Its platform brings together business data to identify issues, prioritize actions and support automation. Through software subscriptions and ongoing advisory and implementation support, Miivo helps customers manage operational workflows and turn insights into practical action.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alexander Damouni

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such information includes statements regarding the Company's commercial expansion, anticipated benefits of its platform and complementary services, growth in its customer base and recurring revenue, customer retention, and increased adoption of its products and services.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including continued demand for the Company's offerings, its ability to attract and retain customers, the renewal and expansion of customer arrangements, its ability to deliver and develop its products and services, and the availability of sufficient financial and operational resources to execute its strategy.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include customer cancellations, non-renewals and reductions in spending; the Company's ability to convert product adoption into paying customer relationships; competition and technological change; costs associated with developing and delivering software and services; reliance on technology infrastructure and third-party providers; access to capital; general economic and business conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public filings.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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