Wissen Research LLC: Tumor Ablation Market Set to Surge to US$ 1.8 Billion by 2031, Growing at 11.6% CAGR: Wissen Research

Tumor Ablation Market Set to Surge to US$ 1.8 Billion by 2031, Growing at 11.6% CAGR: Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tumor ablation market is valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Tumor ablation destroys targeted tumor tissue with heat, cold, or other forms of energy while trying to spare the healthy tissue around it. In percutaneous procedures, a physician threads a probe through the skin and into the tumor under imaging guidance, which lowers the risks that come with standard surgery. For patients who are not candidates for surgery, or for whom preserving organ function matters, it is an increasingly important option.

The demand starts with patient numbers. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) counted about 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer deaths worldwide in 2022, and expects the figure to rise significantly by 2050. A growing population of patients with solid tumors is driving demand for localized treatments that can work alongside surgery, radiation, and systemic therapy or, in specific cases, replace them.

Download Free Sample PDF - Explore Key Market Trends, CAGR & Patent Highlights: https://www.wissenresearch.com/request-a-sample/?report=tumor-ablation-market

The Probe Is Only Part of the System: Imaging and Planning Software Now Sit Beside the Energy Source

Tumor ablation is moving away from standalone energy delivery devices toward integrated systems. Modern platforms increasingly combine the energy source with CT, ultrasound, MRI, navigation, temperature sensors, and treatment planning software, so the physician can place the probe precisely, watch the treated zone, and plan how far the treatment should extend. CT and ultrasound help position the probe, MRI gives detailed images of the treated area, and software lets the physician define tumor borders before treatment begins. The report describes an industry that is becoming more technology- and software-oriented, with competition shifting toward more efficient image-guided tumor ablation, tighter control of the procedure, and larger, more predictable ablation zones.

Precision matters because physics can work against the treatment. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) notes that radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, and cryoablation are used for localized liver cancer, but tumor size and location can limit how well thermal ablation works. When a tumor sits close to a large blood vessel, flowing blood can carry heat away from the treatment area, a heat-sink effect that reduces effectiveness.

Beyond Heat: Freezing, Focused Ultrasound, and Electrical Pulses Widen the Toolkit

Radiofrequency ablation remained a leading technology in 2025 on the strength of its long clinical track record and wide availability, and the NCI lists it among the local treatment options for liver malignancies. Microwave ablation is gradually gaining ground because it can offer higher temperatures, larger ablation areas, and simultaneous treatment through multiple devices, while cryoablation, which destroys tissue by freezing and thawing, is getting stronger in kidney and prostate cancer.

Other approaches are broadening what can be treated. Irreversible electroporation (IRE) uses short electrical pulses instead of heat to disrupt cells, and is being explored where conventional heating is difficult, such as near sensitive structures. High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) delivers energy through concentrated ultrasound signals. Both remain more specialized than the established thermal methods, and the report notes that the state of the technology and the available evidence vary from one application to another, even as ablation spreads beyond the liver and kidney to other solid tumors.

Talk to an Industry Analyst - Request Custom Country Segmentation & Technology Deep-Dives: https://www.wissenresearch.com/request-customization/?report=tumor-ablation-market

What's Fueling Growth in the Tumor Ablation Market

A larger cancer patient population: More patients with solid tumors are creating demand for localized treatments alongside surgery, radiotherapy, and systemic therapy.

More patients with solid tumors are creating demand for localized treatments alongside surgery, radiotherapy, and systemic therapy. Preference for minimally invasive procedures: Ablation can be performed through the skin, which makes it an option when surgery is not possible or when treatment must avoid harming surrounding healthy tissue.

Ablation can be performed through the skin, which makes it an option when surgery is not possible or when treatment must avoid harming surrounding healthy tissue. Wider use of image-guided techniques: CT, ultrasound, and MRI allow precise probe placement, treatment planning, and monitoring of the ablation zone.

CT, ultrasound, and MRI allow precise probe placement, treatment planning, and monitoring of the ablation zone. Better ablation equipment: Improvements in microwave equipment and electrodes, cryoprobes, HIFU systems, and electroporation technology give physicians finer control over tumor destruction.

Improvements in microwave equipment and electrodes, cryoprobes, HIFU systems, and electroporation technology give physicians finer control over tumor destruction. More tumor types in play: Ablation is being applied or researched in liver, kidney, lung, prostate, breast, bone, and other localized tumors.

Ablation is being applied or researched in liver, kidney, lung, prostate, breast, bone, and other localized tumors. Demand for organ-sparing treatment: Destroying a localized tumor requires less extensive intervention and preserves nearby healthy tissue.

Challenges Facing the Tumor Ablation Market

The central challenge is destroying the whole tumor while protecting what is next to it. Results depend on the tumor's size, shape, location, and tissue properties, and on how close it sits to vital structures. Tumors that are not fully destroyed can survive at the treatment margin, raising the risk of local recurrence and the need for repeat procedures or additional treatment. Tumors near bile ducts, airways, nerves, and intestines can force physicians to reduce the energy they deliver, and inconsistent probe placement can leave tumor tissue behind. That is why imaging, probe positioning, treatment planning, and monitoring have to be clear and dependable.

Adoption has its own hurdles. Using advanced imaging technology involves regulatory requirements, the availability of clinical evidence, and the level of physician training, and technologies such as irreversible electroporation, HIFU, and laser ablation are still developing.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Tumor Ablation Market

In August 2026, IceCure Medical Ltd. of Israel entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Scovas Medical for its ProSense cryoablation systems in the Netherlands. The agreement expanded ProSense commercialization for breast cancer and interventional oncology, while the Netherlands-based THERMAC trial advanced to Phase III, supporting further clinical adoption of cryoablation.

In May 2026, AngioDynamics, Inc. of the United States announced that Palmetto GBA had issued a final Medicare coverage determination for irreversible electroporation using the NanoKnife System for selected prostate cancer cases and metastatic colorectal cancer to the liver. The coverage took effect July 5, 2026, supporting broader reimbursement and patient access to non-thermal tumor ablation.

One development opens a new market for cryoablation, and the other makes a non-thermal technique easier for patients to access.

Key Insights from Tumor Ablation Market Analysis

Radiofrequency ablation held a leading position by technology type in 2025, supported by extensive clinical experience, wide availability, and its use in liver, kidney, and lung tumors.

held a leading position by technology type in 2025, supported by extensive clinical experience, wide availability, and its use in liver, kidney, and lung tumors. Systems held a leading position by product type in 2025, reflecting rising uptake of energy-based solutions for minimally invasive tumor treatment. The segment spans radiofrequency, microwave, cryoablation, and irreversible electroporation systems, and manufacturers are focusing on energy delivery, control of the treatment zone, probe and electrode configuration, cooling, monitoring, and compatibility with image guidance.

held a leading position by product type in 2025, reflecting rising uptake of energy-based solutions for minimally invasive tumor treatment. The segment spans radiofrequency, microwave, cryoablation, and irreversible electroporation systems, and manufacturers are focusing on energy delivery, control of the treatment zone, probe and electrode configuration, cooling, monitoring, and compatibility with image guidance. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, strong interventional radiology capabilities, high acceptance of minimally invasive oncology treatment, and well-known device makers. The United States accounts for most of the region's market, with many cancer treatment centers, skilled specialists, clinical research infrastructure, and strict medical-device regulation.

held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, strong interventional radiology capabilities, high acceptance of minimally invasive oncology treatment, and well-known device makers. The United States accounts for most of the region's market, with many cancer treatment centers, skilled specialists, clinical research infrastructure, and strict medical-device regulation. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by a growing number of cancer patients and rapid healthcare development, with China, Japan, South Korea, and India adopting interventional oncology and image-based treatment techniques.

is the fastest-growing region, driven by a growing number of cancer patients and rapid healthcare development, with China, Japan, South Korea, and India adopting interventional oncology and image-based treatment techniques. The market is moderately consolidated, with established medical-device companies competing alongside specialized ablation technology manufacturers.

Key Players in the Tumor Ablation Market

Leading companies in the tumor ablation market are focusing on radiofrequency and microwave energy delivery, cryoablation, HIFU, irreversible electroporation, image-guided intervention, navigation, treatment planning, and expansion into additional solid-tumor applications.

The report names Medtronic plc (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), and IceCure Medical Ltd. (Israel) as the top five players, with established positions across radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, and other interventional oncology technologies. Competition turns on energy-delivery performance, treatment precision, probe design, the predictability of the ablation zone, clinical evidence, regulatory approvals, imaging integration, procedural efficiency, and physician adoption.

Other companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation (US), Bioventus Inc. (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), and Olympus Corporation (Japan). The report also covers Terumo Corporation, EDAP TMS S.A., Insightec Ltd., Theraclion SA, Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd., STARmed Co., Ltd., SonaCare Medical, LLC, HealthTronics, Inc., and Novian Health, Inc., among others.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America leads the tumor ablation market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, growing interventional radiology capacity, high spending on cancer treatment, wide adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and leading manufacturers. The U.S. has a well-structured regulatory framework for medical devices and interventional oncology technologies, in which regulators approve and clear many ablation systems for specific medical applications. The country is also a key center for clinical studies and procedure development in microwave ablation, cryoablation, radiofrequency ablation, HIFU, and electroporation.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, reflecting a growing number of cancer patients and rapid development of healthcare systems. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the most important markets, and all four are active in adopting new interventional oncology techniques and image-based technologies for treatment.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage.

Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global tumor ablation market is segmented across product type, technology type, procedure type, application type, end user type, and region:

By Product Type: Systems (Radiofrequency Ablation Systems, Microwave Ablation Systems, Cryoablation Systems, Irreversible Electroporation Systems, Other Systems) Probes/Electrodes (Radiofrequency Ablation Probes, Microwave Ablation Probes, Other Probes/Electrodes) Consumables & Accessories Other Consumables & Accessories

By Technology Type: Radiofrequency Ablation Microwave Ablation Cryoablation Irreversible Electroporation Other Technologies

By Procedure Type: Laparoscopic Ablation Percutaneous Ablation Surgical Ablation

By Application Type: Lung Cancer Kidney Cancer Bone Cancer Liver Cancer Other Applications

By End User Type: Hospitals & Clinics Cancer Care Centres Ambulatory Surgery Centres Other End Users

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the tumor ablation market? A: The global tumor ablation market is estimated at USD 1.04 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the tumor ablation market? A: The tumor ablation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: What is tumor ablation? A: Tumor ablation refers to minimally invasive procedures that destroy targeted tumor tissue using thermal, non-thermal, or energy-based techniques, including radiofrequency energy, microwave energy, cryogenic energy, focused ultrasound, laser energy, or electrical pulses, while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Depending on the technology, procedures may be performed percutaneously, laparoscopically, or through other image-guided minimally invasive approaches.

Q: Which cancers are treated with tumor ablation? A: Established applications include liver, kidney, lung, and prostate tumors, with growing use in breast, bone, and other solid tumors. The state of the technology and the availability of clinical evidence vary from one application to another.

Q: Which technology leads the tumor ablation industry? A: Radiofrequency ablation held a leading position by technology type in 2025, supported by extensive clinical experience and wide availability, while microwave ablation is gradually gaining ground.

Q: Which product type leads the tumor ablation market? A: Systems held a leading position by product type in 2025, reflecting rising uptake of energy-based solutions for minimally invasive tumor treatment.

Q: Which region leads the tumor ablation market? A: North America held the largest share of the tumor ablation industry in 2025, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region through 2031.

Q: Who are the top players in the tumor ablation market? A: Leading companies in the tumor ablation market include Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, AngioDynamics, Inc., and IceCure Medical Ltd.

Ablation began as a way to destroy a tumor with a probe. The report points to a market where the probe is only part of the system, and imaging, planning, monitoring, and clinical evidence matter as much as the energy source. For manufacturers, the work ahead is delivering more predictable ablation zones near vital structures and building the evidence and training that newer techniques need.

View Pricing & License Options - Unlock Full Market Sizing & Competitive Benchmarking: https://www.wissenresearch.com/market-research-reports-pricings/tumor-ablation-market

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

Company Contact:

Wissen Research LLC,

Gould St, Ste R,

Sheridan, WY 82801,

Phone: (+1) 510 240 9853

Email: info@wissenresearch.com

Website: https://www.wissenresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.wissenresearch.com/insights/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wissen-research

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tumor-ablation-market-set-to-surge-to-us-1-8-billion-by-2031--growing-at-11-6-cagr-wissen-research-302913088.html