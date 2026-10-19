US beauty and wellness company brings UK distribution, customer service and commercial support in-house to strengthen its European presence

INNOVÉ Beauty Wellness, the US-based company behind VersaSpa, Norvell and WellFit, has established its own UK operation, bringing distribution, customer relationships and commercial support in-house. The move strengthens its existing European business and positions the UK as the base for its future growth across the EU.

Transitioning from a distributor-led model to direct operations gives INNOVÉ greater control over how it serves customers, supported by UK-based stock, fulfilment, local leadership, marketing and technical support.

Manufacturing will continue at the company's headquarters in Macedonia, Ohio, USA, while the UK operation will lead local commercial activities and provide a platform for the continued development of its European business.

Local leadership, closer customer relationships

INNOVÉ has appointed Joanna Botwood as Managing Director, UK, to lead the new operation and drive the company's commercial development. Botwood brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience across SC Johnson, Bacardi Limited and SABMiller, spanning European, US and global markets. In 2025, she was named one of Marketing Week's Top 100 Most Effective Marketers.

"Moving to a direct model is about being closer to our customers and better equipped to grow with them. We now have the local team, stock and infrastructure to deliver more responsive service, stronger technical support and a more direct commercial relationship. Our ambition is to build lasting partnerships and create new opportunities for our brands in the UK EU."

- Joanna Botwood, Managing Director, INNOVÉ Beauty Wellness Europe

"The UK is a strategically important market for INNOVÉ and the right base from which to support our EU business and wider European growth. Establishing our own operation gives us greater control of how we serve the market, strengthens our relationships with customers and creates a platform for continued expansion."

- Randy Zeno, CEO, INNOVÉ Beauty Wellness

A direct route to INNOVÉ's brands

INNOVÉ's portfolio spans professional spray tanning systems, sunless tanning products and beauty and wellness technology. Its brands serve salons, spas, tanning businesses, fitness facilities and wider wellness operators.

With local stock, customer service and technical support, INNOVÉ aims to improve product availability, marketing, education platforms, streamline fulfilment and give customers more direct access to the expertise behind its brands. The UK operation will also provide a base for supporting and developing the company's business across EU markets.

Now serving UK customers directly

The UK operation is live. Customers can contact INNOVÉ directly for product enquiries, orders, technical support and commercial opportunities.

Telephone: (+44) 0303 003 2089

Email: uk.customerservice@innovebw.co.uk

VersaSpa: www.versa-spa.co.uk

Norvell: www.norvelltanning.co.uk

About INNOVÉ Beauty Wellness

INNOVÉ Beauty Wellness develops beauty and wellness products, equipment and technologies for professional operators worldwide. Its portfolio includes Mystic, VersaSpa, Norvell and WellFit, spanning automated spray tanning systems, professional sunless tanning formulations and wellness solutions. The company is headquartered in Macedonia, Ohio, USA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261019182620/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Randy Zeno, CEO

INNOVÉ Beauty Wellness

randy.zeno@innovebeauty.com