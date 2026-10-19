Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") announces that, pursuant to its 10% rolling equity incentive plan (the "Plan"), it has approved the grant of an aggregate of 525,000 stock options (the "Options"), each exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of C$0.50 per Common Share, effective October 19, 2026 (the "Grant Date").

Of the Options, 475,000 have been approved for grant to the Company's independent directors as their annual equity incentive and will expire five years from the Grant Date. The remaining 50,000 Options have been approved for grant to an independent strategic advisor to the Company, as a one-time grant in recognition of his contributions to the Company and will expire two years from the Grant Date.

The Options will vest as to one-third on the Grant Date, one-third on the first anniversary of the Grant Date and one-third on the second anniversary of the Grant Date. The Options are subject to the terms of the Plan and the applicable option agreements, including earlier termination in accordance with those terms.

Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options, are subject to a hold period expiring 4 months and one day from the Grant Date.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented mining company with a focus on silver. Kuya Silver operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru, while developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions including Peru and Canada.

Reader Advisory

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the grant, future vesting and exercise of the Options and the issuance of Common Shares upon exercise. Such information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that the applicable grant conditions will be satisfied, recipients will satisfy the vesting conditions under the Plan and their option agreements, and vested Options will be exercised before expiry. Actual outcomes may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties, including the failure to satisfy applicable conditions, termination of a recipient's service, changes in the market price of the Common Shares, and Options expiring unexercised. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, and readers should not place undue reliance on it. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319850