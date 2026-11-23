Kuya Silver to hold conference call webinar on November 24, 2026 to discuss Q3 2026 financial results and operations update

All figures in United States dollars unless otherwise shown

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the nine months ending September 30, 2026.

The Company ended the third quarter with strong cash position of $24.4 million, well founded to continue advancing on its exploration drilling program, mine development initiatives required to support Bethania's Phase 1 ramp-up to 350 tonnes per day ("tpd") as well as the construction of the new ramp expanding mine development east of the current operations.

The Company's revenue of $4.0 million during nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $2.1 million in the comparable period of 2025, reflecting increased silver production from the Bethania operation in addition to the positive effect higher silver prices. Revenue for the quarter was $1.3 million reflecting an increase of 68% from $0.8 million recorded in the third quarter in 2025.

Exploration and evaluation expenditures were $1.9 million during the nine months of 2026, compared to $1.5 million in the comparable period of 2025. Expenditures at Bethania increased significantly with $0.8 million expensed in the quarter, while expenditures at Silver Kings decreased as the Company continues to evaluate low-cost opportunities to unlock the project's potential. Exploration and evaluation expenditures are expected to increase for the remainder of the year and in 2027 as the drilling program progresses and Bethania advances critical infrastructure development and ramp-up activities.

The Company recorded a net loss of $5.1 million for the nine months and a net loss of $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. This compared to a net loss of $3.2 million in the nine month period and a net loss of $1.5 million for quarter ending September 30, 2025. The larger net loss primarily reflects expenses related to significantly greater activity levels at Bethania associated with the ramp-up, together with increased administrative expenses as the Company continues to build the organizational structure and capabilities required to support its growing operations. The increase was partially offset by higher revenue from Bethania and lower exploration and evaluation expenditures in Silver Kings.

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Management Outlook

During the third quarter, Kuya Silver made the decision to reduce output at Bethania in the short term to prioritize mine development. The Company continues to expand its workforce, as well as advance the engagement of specialized contractors for underground development. Kuya Silver is in the process of upgrading its existing underground haulage infrastructure, which is expected to provide a pathway toward the targeted mining rate of 350 tpd in the short term. The Company has also approved a redesign of the planned ramp to improve access to additional mineralized material and the eastern extensions of the Bethania vein system. At the end of the quarter, the Company commenced its 20,000-metre diamond drilling program, the largest in Bethania's history, with more than 1,500 metres drilled to date.

David Stein, Kuya Silver's President and CEO remarked, "Following the record underground development achieved in the third quarter, our focus has increasingly shifted toward putting the equipment, infrastructure and personnel in place to support higher mining rates. The commissioning of our first underground loader represents an important step in modernizing operations at Bethania, while the upgraded winch system and growing workforce should provide additional capacity as we continue to expand production."

Upcoming Conference Call Webinar

Kuya Silver will host a conference call webinar taking place on Tuesday, November 24th at 12:00 PM Eastern Time/10:00 AM Pacific Time. During the event, Kuya management will provide an overview of Q3 2026 financial results and provide a market update on operations at the Bethania Project. A live Q&A will follow the presentation.

Register: https://6ix.com/event/kuya-silver-q3-production-results

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), both of which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.kuyasilver.com).

A replay of the webinar will be made available later that day through the same link.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented mining company with a focus on silver. Kuya Silver operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru, while developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions including Peru and Canada.

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favorable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws. Previously Disclosed Technical Information: The operational updates contained in this news release are intended to provide a general summary of the Company's ongoing activities and progress. References to previously disclosed technical information are based on the Company's prior public disclosures, including news releases available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. No new material technical information is being reported in this news release. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's prior disclosures for additional technical information regarding its mineral projects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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