BDP Plumbing has been voted Best Plumber in the Hunter Valley at the 2026 Local Business Awards, marking a milestone for the family-owned business based in Maitland.

Maitland, New South Wales--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - BDP Plumbing has been voted Best Plumber in Hunter Valley at the 2026 Local Business Awards, receiving recognition in the plumbing category for the region. The result marks an important milestone for the company, which has operated for more than a decade.

The Local Business Awards recognise businesses across individual regions and categories, with public participation forming part of the process before finalists and winners are announced. BDP Plumbing's 2026 result adds a formal distinction to the company's history and places it among the businesses recognised through this year's Hunter Valley awards program.





BDP Plumbing Voted Best Plumber in Hunter Valley at the 2026 Local Business Awards



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/319854_figure1.png

The recognition comes after a period of continued development for BDP Plumbing. Since establishing its presence in the area, the company has expanded its capacity, strengthened its team, and refined the systems used to coordinate work across Maitland, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, and surrounding communities. Throughout that growth, the business has remained family-owned and operated from its Maitland location.

For BDP Plumbing, the award also provides an opportunity to acknowledge the people who have contributed to the company's progress. The business has expressed its appreciation to customers and community members who have supported it over the years, as well as to the team responsible for its day-to-day operations. That support has accompanied the company's development from a local plumbing business into an operation serving customers across a broader part of the Hunter Valley.

The 2026 result gives BDP Plumbing a defined point from which to reflect on more than a decade in business while preparing for its next stage of development. Rather than changing its direction following the award, the company plans to continue building on the experience, internal processes, and workforce developed over that period.

Looking ahead, BDP Plumbing intends to continue operating from Maitland and serving residential and commercial customers throughout Maitland and the wider Hunter Valley. Additional information about BDP Plumbing services is available on the company's website.

About BDP Plumbing

BDP Plumbing is a family-owned plumbing company based in Maitland, New South Wales, serving Maitland, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, and the wider Hunter Valley. With more than a decade of experience, its team provides residential and commercial plumbing, blocked drain clearing, leak detection, gas fitting, hot water services, maintenance, and emergency plumbing. The company focuses on practical service, clear communication, and workmanship suited to local homes and businesses.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319854