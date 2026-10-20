Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA) is exploring and developing gold projects in Brazil's highly prospective and under explored Alta Floresta Gold Belt. Its flagship Cajueiro Gold District hosts more than 2 million ounces* of gold across two resource areas, Maria Bonita and Cajueiro Central. Maria Bonita is a large gold-bearing porphyry system with potential to host substantial gold resources. The Company's recent discovery at Maria Bonita West, a second porphyry gold system, supported by promising drilling and trenching results, demonstrates the potential to expand the known mineralized footprint and adds to the District's broader exploration upside.





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Altamira Gold (TSXV: ALTA)

https://altamiragold.com/

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*Cajueiro Central: 186 koz Indicated and 516 koz Inferred at 1.02 g/t Au and 1.26 g/t Au, respectively. Maria Bonita: 404 koz Indicated and 908 koz Inferred at 0.50 g/t Au and 0.41 g/t Au, respectively. For further information, please visit the Company's website and refer to its filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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