FireSwarm Solutions Recognized Globally Among Cleantech Group's 2026 Cleantech 50 to Watch for Wildfire Technology Innovation

Canadian company recognized for technology that automates and swarms ultra-heavy-lift drones for wildfire response

SQUAMISH, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireSwarm Solutions, a Canadian company that develops dual-use technology to automate drones for fire suppression and critical logistics, has been named to Cleantech Group's 2026 Cleantech 50 to Watch . The annual list spotlights the early-stage companies best positioned to shape the next wave of cleantech innovation.

Selected through nominations and votes from Cleantech Group's expert panel, this year's 50 honorees span 12 countries. Canada is the second-most represented country with 11 companies, behind only the U.S.

FireSwarm was recognized in the list's extreme heat resilience theme. Coming off a summer of punishing heat waves, Cleantech Group expects 2027 to be the year extreme heat resilience becomes a category of its own. Cleantech Group's report notes that while wildfire detection has matured, resilience now depends on better suppression technology at the peak-burn stage. FireSwarm is one of three companies on the list it highlights as ready to address fires once they've broken out.

"Being named to the Cleantech 50 to Watch is a strong signal that wildfire suppression is now seen as core climate infrastructure, not just emergency response," said Alex Deslauriers, CEO of FireSwarm Solutions. "Detection tells us where a fire is. The real gap is helping crews act earlier, whether that means supporting mobilization or delivering suppressant, often in conditions too dangerous for crewed aircraft. Automated swarms of ultra-heavy-lift drones will help extend firefighting into nighttime and low-visibility conditions."

FireSwarm's technology is designed to work across drone sizes, makes and models, automating swarms matched to each mission that can operate when traditional aircraft and crews are grounded. The company continues to advance its autonomous swarm technology, with AI at the core of its roadmap.

This year's list arrives as Cleantech Group describes a shift from the "green premium" to a "sovereignty premium," with buyers and investors prioritizing energy, supply and climate security. "With certainty, we've exited the days of the green premium," said Anthony DeOrsey, Research Manager at Cleantech Group. "We're now firmly entering the age of the sovereignty premium that is likely to define the late 2020s."

View the official press release here: https://cleantech.com/release/the-sovereignty-premium-takes-center-stage-in-the-2026-cleantech-50-to-watch/

About FireSwarm Solutions

FireSwarm Solutions builds AI-enhanced autonomous drone swarm technology that extends the reach of those who protect us. Designed for wildfire suppression, dual-use logistics and emergency response, its systems are designed to support frontline crews day or night, in hard-to-reach places, in conditions that would ground traditional solutions. The company works with partners, fire agencies, communities and governments to build FireSwarm-ready regions equipped to respond faster to wildfire and emergency risk. Its technology is developed for civilian emergency response and adaptable to broader defence and security needs.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech Group is the human intelligence authority on global cleantech innovation. Since 2002, it has helped decision-makers across industry, finance, and policy navigate the rapid shifts transforming the global economy. Learn more at cleantech.com .

Media Contact Melanie Bitner, CMO, FireSwarm Solutions 604 812 7032 | melanieb@fireswarmsolutions.com