King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: Remote Heart Monitoring at KFSH Reduces Heart Failure Admissions by 46%

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) has reduced hospital admissions for decompensated heart failure by 46.4% among patients fitted with an implantable pulmonary artery pressure sensor, according to a center analysis of 130 recipients who completed six months of follow-up, compared with the same patients' experience before implantation.

The CardioMEMS sensor allows KFSH's Heart Center of Excellence to monitor pulmonary artery pressure remotely and identify early signs of worsening heart failure. Clinical teams can then adjust treatment while the patient remains at home, rather than waiting for symptoms to require an emergency visit or admission.

Remote monitoring is part of a wider set of technologies that extend specialist oversight beyond the hospital. The center also uses artificial intelligence to support electrocardiogram analysis and offers leadless pacemakers for selected pediatric and congenital heart disease patients. A round-the-clock virtual cardiac service handles urgent concerns after discharge through defined escalation pathways.

For patients whose heart failure advances, KFSH provides a full continuum of specialist care, including ventricular assist devices, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, and heart transplantation. In 2024, KFSH performed the world's first fully robotic heart transplant, and in 2025 the world's first robotic-assisted implantation of a HeartMate 3 heart pump.

Fewer admissions mean more time at home for patients and fewer disruptions to their families and work. They also preserve specialist hospital capacity for patients who require inpatient treatment, in a center that records more than 70,000 outpatient visits each year.

The results reflect KFSH's approach to heart failure as a long-term condition that is best managed continuously, with technology keeping specialist teams in contact with patients between visits.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre was ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026, and was named the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East for 2026 by Brand Finance. KFSH was also recognized by Newsweek among the world's best hospitals, best smart hospitals, and best specialized hospitals for 2026.

For more information, please contact Media Coverage at KFSH: mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

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