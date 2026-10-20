Frost & Sullivan awards WuXi AppTec with 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition for CRDMO Leadership

Integrated capabilities, global capacity, and customer-centric innovation strengthen WuXi AppTec's position in the evolving contract research, development, and manufacturing (CRDMO) landscape.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has awarded WuXi AppTec the 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the CRDMO industry for its strong performance in enabling innovation, operational excellence, and customer impact.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. WuXi AppTec excelled in both: its integrated CRDMO model offers broad capabilities, global manufacturing capacity, and quality management across the full drug development cycle, supported by a network across Asia, Europe, and North America that maintains flexibility and operational resilience.

"WuXi AppTec distinguishes itself through its strong focus on evolving customer needs," said Unmesh Lal, Vice President, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan. "Its commitment to customer success reinforces its position as a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical innovators worldwide."

"We are honored that Frost & Sullivan has once again recognized what our teams deliver every day for customers," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "As a dedicated enabler of the pharmaceutical industry, we will remain committed to our CRDMO strategy, helping customers bring life-changing therapies to market faster and benefit patients around the world."

Innovation is core to WuXi AppTec's growth strategy. The company therefore continuously invests in its development and manufacturing capabilities for emerging therapeutic modalities and advanced technologies, including oligonucleotides, peptides and related conjugated medicines. These investments enhance lead candidate optimization and accelerate development efficiency.

WuXi AppTec's operational excellence extends to quality and regulatory compliance. In 2025 alone, the company completed 741 regulatory inspections and customer audits with zero critical findings. Its One Global Quality System supports standardized governance and quality practices across operating locations, while integrated project management enables teams to address complex technical and regulatory challenges efficiently.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Global Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market position, customer value, and competitive strength. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are shaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Tarini Singh

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About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients-one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

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