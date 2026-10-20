LG ELECTRONICS ADVANCES COOPERATIVE SAFETY VISION AT 2026 ITS WORLD CONGRESS

LG Presents Its Euro NCAP-Aligned Integrated V2X-V2N Safety Platform and Joins Global Industry Leaders in Pursuing a Zero-Accident Society

News Summary

LG Electronics envisions a new era of cooperative safety where vehicles, people, infrastructure and networks work together to anticipate risks and help prevent accidents, highlighting this vision at the 2026 ITS World Congress.

LG is presenting the world's first demonstration 1 of an integrated V2X-V2N safety platform aligned with Euro NCAP cooperative safety scenarios, combining direct vehicle communications with cloud-based connectivity.

of an integrated V2X-V2N safety platform aligned with Euro NCAP cooperative safety scenarios, combining direct vehicle communications with cloud-based connectivity. LG is joining forces with Toyota and other global mobility leaders in advancing the Zero-Accident Society vision through cross-industry collaboration and the development of cooperative safety technologies and standards.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is advancing its vision for the future of mobility safety at the 2026 Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress, taking place from October 19 to 23 in Gangneung, South Korea. Held under the theme "Beyond Mobility, Connected World," the five-day event brings together government officials, industry leaders and experts to explore the future of smart mobility and intelligent transportation systems.

At the congress, LG is highlighting the automotive industry's shift from a vehicle-centric safety model toward a cooperative approach to accident prevention, in which vehicles, people, infrastructure and networks work together. Through technical presentations, industry sessions and live demonstrations, the company is showcasing connected safety technologies and their potential to contribute to a safer, more connected mobility ecosystem.

Moving Beyond Connectivity to Cooperative Safety

With the automotive industry accelerating toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and automated driving, safety systems that rely primarily on onboard sensors face limitations in detecting hazards beyond a vehicle's immediate surroundings. Cooperative safety technologies enable vehicles to exchange real-time information with other road users and surrounding infrastructure, helping improve the detection of potential hazards.

At the 2026 ITS World Congress, LG is demonstrating how its Soft V2X-based connected safety platform combines direct vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications with cloud-based vehicle-to-network (V2N) connectivity. Soft V2X is LG's integrated cooperative safety platform that connects vehicles, networks and infrastructure in real time. The demonstration features cooperative safety scenarios aligned with the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP).

Under the theme "Seamless V2X-V2N Intelligence for NCAP-Ready Safety," LG is conducting live on-road demonstrations near the congress venue from October 20 to 22. Using a vehicle equipped with LG telematics hardware, V2X-enabled devices and a pedestrian mobile application, the demonstration illustrates how connected safety technologies can identify potential risks at obstructed intersections, detect approaching pedestrians and cyclists, and provide early warnings of hazards beyond the driver's line of sight.

The platform combines Soft V2X-based end-to-end message security, predictive quality of service (QoS)-enabled intelligent orchestration of V2X and V2N communications, and a V2N server built on standards from the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) and ITS Korea. Together, these technologies enhance the reliability of safety-critical messages and help maintain service continuity.

By integrating vehicles, communication networks, cloud services and transportation infrastructure, LG's solution extends beyond conventional V2X technology. It enables vehicles and nearby infrastructure to collectively identify and respond to potential hazards, advancing a cooperative approach to safety beyond traditional vehicle-centric systems.

Advancing Global Collaboration Toward a Zero-Accident Society

Beyond technology development, LG is joining representatives from Toyota and regional ITS associations around the world at the "Toward Building a Zero-Accident Society" session to explore opportunities for global collaboration on reducing traffic accidents and accelerating the adoption of cooperative-V2X technologies.

During the session, LG will share insights from its global validation initiatives and showcase cooperative-V2X applications designed to address evolving Euro NCAP safety requirements. The participants will also make a joint declaration to encourage broader industry collaboration and advance the development and adoption of cooperative safety technologies.

The declaration underscores the importance of a cooperative safety framework connecting vehicles, people, infrastructure and communication networks. Key priorities include expanding the capabilities of SDV architectures, enhancing over-the-air (OTA)-enabled services, accelerating cooperative-V2X adoption and strengthening alignment with NCAP safety frameworks.

Reinforcing Connected Safety Through Innovation and Standardization

LG is highlighting the capabilities of its Soft V2X technology through two special sessions focused on the future of connected mobility, one held on October 19 and the other scheduled for October 22.

At the "V2X Technologies for Hyper Connected Mobility Service" session, held on October 19, LG joined the Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI), the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) and Sungkyunkwan University for a panel discussion on the future of the V2X ecosystem. LG shared its perspective on advancing V2N and hybrid V2X standardization to facilitate global commercialization.

In the "Global Connectivity Solutions to Support Connected and Automated Driving" session, scheduled for October 22, LG will present V2N service applications for global automakers and outline its approach to advancing connected safety technologies for future transportation environments. The company will also share its vision for next-generation safety services powered by AI and digital infrastructure, illustrating the potential of an integrated mobility ecosystem spanning vehicles, networks, cloud platforms and transportation infrastructure.

"Reducing traffic accidents requires more than improving the safety performance of individual vehicles," said Lee Sang-yong, head of the VS R&D Laboratory at the LG Vehicle Solution Company. "By connecting vehicles, people, infrastructure and networks through cooperative safety technologies, LG aims to help build a safer mobility ecosystem and contribute to the realization of a Zero-Accident Society."

1) Based on LG's internal research using publicly available information as of October 2026.

About LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company

The LG Vehicle Solution Company (VS) is bringing LG's unique mobility innovations to the automotive industry. As a trusted and innovative partner, the company provides intelligent solutions including head units, displays, connectivity, ADAS vision systems, and software solutions integrating human-centered AI and automotive engineering into the modern AI/software-defined vehicle. Committed to "Driving better future mobility," the company has diversified its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities, including automotive lighting systems, e-powertrain and cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility. To stay updated with the latest news, subscribe to the LG mobility newsletter, LG Loop at www.LG.com/global/mobility/newsletter and follow the LG VS Company LinkedIn channel at www.linkedin.com/company/lgvehiclesolution.

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