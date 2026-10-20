LRQA Limited: Building a Nuclear-Ready Future: Industry Leaders Gather in Singapore to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience and Capability

Building a Nuclear-Ready Future: Industry Leaders Gather in Singapore to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience and Capability

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As countries across Asia-Pacific explore the role of nuclear energy in meeting future energy and decarbonisation goals, industry leaders gathered in Singapore for LRQA's Nuclear Codes, Standards & Supply Chain Readiness forum to discuss the foundations required to build a safe, resilient and nuclear-ready ecosystem.

The event brought together experts from assurance, engineering, cybersecurity and legal disciplines to examine the opportunities and challenges facing organisations seeking to participate in the nuclear sector.

Discussions explored the evolving role of assurance in strengthening nuclear supply chains, with speakers highlighting the importance of robust governance, risk management and supplier oversight in highly regulated environments. Attendees also gained insights into Singapore's emerging nuclear landscape, including key legal and regulatory considerations that may shape future development pathways.

A recurring theme throughout the forum was that nuclear readiness extends beyond technical compliance. Speakers emphasised the need for organisations to demonstrate strong leadership, operational maturity, workforce competency and a culture of continuous improvement to meet the sector's stringent expectations.

Cybersecurity also featured prominently in the discussions, with experts examining the growing convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) across critical infrastructure. As nuclear facilities become increasingly reliant on digital systems, organisations must strengthen cyber resilience across their operations and supply chains to safeguard safety, reliability and operational continuity.

Fotis Kampouris, Executive Vice President, APAC, LRQA, said:

"The momentum behind nuclear energy is growing across the region, driven by the need for reliable, low-carbon sources of power. However, the success of future nuclear programmes will depend not only on technology, but on the strength of the organisations, supply chains and governance frameworks that support them."

"The discussions at this forum reinforced that nuclear readiness is built through a combination of assurance, risk management, cybersecurity and operational excellence. By bringing together industry experts and stakeholders, we aim to help organisations understand the expectations of the sector and prepare with confidence for the opportunities ahead."

The forum concluded with an interactive networking session, enabling participants to exchange perspectives and identify practical steps for strengthening capability, resilience and trust across the nuclear value chain.

As a leading global assurance partner, LRQA continues to support organisations across the energy, infrastructure and industrial sectors in navigating complex risks, achieving compliance and building resilient operations that are fit for the future.

About LRQA

From certification and cybersecurity to safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business. We design smart, scalable solutions, built around your business - tailored to help you prepare, prevent and protect against risk. ?Our innovative risk management portfolio helps shape a stronger and more secure future for your business. With decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground teams across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, we support over 61,000 clients in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/

Further information

For more information, please contact:

Hasan Surve

Regional Marketing Manager - APAC, LRQA

hasan.surve@lrqa.com

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