

EQS Newswire / 20/10/2026 / 10:00 UTC+8

New monthly index, powered by MG Ship's predictive logistics model, helps shippers and retailers assess carrier risk across Asia's inbound and outbound trade lanes before booking, reduce delays, and build resilience ahead of e-commerce peak season. HONG KONG, October 20, 2026 - MG Ship today launched the MGS Carrier Reliability Index (MGS CRI), a new decision-intelligence tool that helps shippers and retailers choose smarter, ship safer, and reduce risk before goods leave the warehouse. The inaugural index debuts with September 2026 results and will be updated monthly for all registered MG Ship users. Built on MG Ship's predictive logistics model, the index turns carrier performance data into forward-looking guidance. Instead of relying solely on freight rates or retrospective scorecards, shippers can assess reliability, anticipate disruption, and allocate volume to the carriers and routes most likely to protect delivery promises. The first edition is based on September 2026 results, establishing a baseline across key inbound and outbound Asian trade lanes. Monthly updates will be available to all registered MG Ship users, enabling businesses to track changes in carrier performance and respond quickly as capacity, weather, congestion, and demand conditions evolve. "MGS CRI" evaluates carriers using operational indicators that directly affect shipment outcomes, including: - On-time delivery performance - Traceability coverage - Exception & disruption rates - Transit-time consistency "Choosing a carrier should not be a gamble," said Suki Cheung, CEO of MG Ship. "MGS Carrier Reliability Index gives shippers a clear, data-driven view of which carriers are likely to perform on Asia's inbound and outbound lanes, while our predictive model helps them act before delays become customer complaints. This is how businesses build resilience before peak season, not after disruption. I have personally spent 25 years firefighting across 24/7 time zones. Too often, teams discover a problem only when a shipment is delayed, a customer is chasing an update, or expedited freight has become unavoidable. The industry must move from reacting to exceptions to preventing them. "By making reliability measurable before booking, the index helps shippers reduce late deliveries, protect service-level commitments, lower expedited-freight costs, and minimize customer complaints during e-commerce peak season," Ms. Cheung added. "For companies sourcing from or selling into Asia, this is especially critical: Asia is the starting point for many global supply chains, and early visibility into carrier performance can protect delivery promises across the entire downstream network." The index is powered by MG Ship's predictive logistics model, which combines real-time shipment visibility, historical carrier performance, weather, congestion, and trade-lane risk signals to forecast what is likely to happen next. The platform is designed to move logistics teams beyond asking "Where is my shipment?" toward answering "What is likely to happen next, and what should we do now?" Key predictive capabilities include: - Automated pre-alerts: The platform flags port congestion, adverse weather, and carrier delays early, giving teams time to reroute cargo, adjust schedules, and reschedule dock appointments. - Route and carrier optimization: AI evaluates alternative routes and carriers using live conditions, historical performance, cost, and risk signals-supporting better allocation decisions before booking. - Risk intelligence embedded in workflows: Geopolitical developments, trade-lane disruption, tariff changes, regulatory updates, and medium- to long-range weather forecasts are delivered directly into operational decision-making. Together, MGS CRI and MG Ship's predictive model enable shippers and retailers to: - Choose smarter: Compare carriers based on likely real-world performance across inbound and outbound Asian lanes, not price alone. - Act earlier: Detect potential delays up to 14 days in advance and activate alternatives. - Control costs: Avoid emergency airfreight upgrades, penalty costs, and operational firefighting. Peak season places simultaneous pressure on carrier capacity, fulfilment networks, warehouse operations, and customer-service teams. Weather events, congestion, capacity limits, and demand surges can quickly create bottlenecks across air, ocean, and land transport-particularly across Asia's high-volume export gateways and inbound consumer markets. MG Ship's approach helps businesses prepare by combining monthly carrier reliability intelligence with predictive routing, proactive exception alerts, and a connected view of global logistics operations. The launch is supported by MG Ship's expanded platform of 2,500 integrations across carriers, freight forwarders, warehouse systems, ports, customs, and IoT sources. This connected foundation unifies ocean, air, road, rail, and parcel tracking across stores, distribution centers, direct-to-consumer channels, and buy-online-pickup-in-store operations. The result is a more complete, real-time view of shipments and carrier performance, giving the predictive model and reliability index the data needed to support faster, more confident decisions. "MGS Carrier Reliability Index," predictive logistics capabilities, and the expanded integration network are now available to MG Ship customers worldwide. The first report is based on September 2026 results across inbound and outbound Asian trade lanes, with monthly updates available to all registered MG Ship users. About MG Ship MG Ship is a logistics technology leader transforming global supply chains through predictive intelligence, real-time visibility and data-driven trade insights. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced AI, MG Ship helps businesses navigate complex cross-border trade environments, strengthen trade finance decision-making, manage risk more effectively, and unlock greater value across global logistics and capital market ecosystems.

MG Ship - Track. Analyze. Turn insight into action. Media Contact: Heidi Chong Email: heidi.chong@mglobalship.com Website: www.mglobalship.com 20/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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