Cabka N.V.: Cabka Reports Continued Revenue Growth and Strong Profitability in Q3 2026

Amsterdam, Netherlands - 20 October 2026 - Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka", or the "Company"), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, today announces its trading update for the third quarter of 2026.

Cabka continued its positive performance in the first nine months of 2026, recording revenue growth of 4% to €137.8 million, compared to €132.1 million in the same period last year. Third-quarter revenue amounted to €42.3 million, broadly stable year-on-year compared to €42.1 million in Q3 2025, consistent with the softer trading conditions anticipated at the half-year results. Profitability improved significantly, supported by a favorable product mix and continued cost discipline.

Cabka recorded continued growth across several key business activities during the first nine months of 2026, particularly in Mobility, Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing. In Europe, Mobility revenues increased by 96% year-on-year. Pooling and Systems revenues grew by 9%, benefiting from continued demand for reusable transport packaging solutions. Contract Manufacturing in Europe delivered strong growth of 30%, reflecting solid customer activity. In the US, Contract Manufacturing also contributed positively, supported by new customer programmes launched at the end of last year. This performance was partly offset by lower Portfolio and ECO business revenues.

Alexander Masharov, CEO of Cabka, commented: "Our revenue growth over the first nine months was supported by Mobility, Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing, while third-quarter revenue remained broadly stable. Demand remains uneven across our markets, reinforcing the importance of our focus on product mix, cost discipline, and profitable growth. We are also encouraged by renewed tender activity. Looking ahead, we confirm our full-year 2026 guidance for revenue growth and a higher EBITDA margin compared with 2025."

Outlook

Cabka remains confident in its full-year 2026 guidance and expects revenue growth and a higher Operational EBITDA margin compared to full-year 2025.

Upcoming Events

On 24 November 2026, the company will host its Virtual Capital Markets Update. CEO, Alexander Masharov, and CFO, Mark Letterie, will share with you the update on Cabka's Business Strategy 2030 and future growth plans.

Capital Markets Update Registration:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y8rtnd7q/Live_5

Investor & Media contact:

investor-affairs@cabka.com

https://investors.cabka.com/

Commercial contact:

info@cabka.com

www.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), such as pallets and large container solutions, helping to improve sustainability across the logistics chain. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach, closing the loop from waste to recycling to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center, it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity to maximize the use of recycled plastics by bringing them back into the production loop. Cabka is fully equipped to capture value across the full chain from waste to end products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.