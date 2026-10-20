Dutch utility innovation partnership advances a new model for AMI 2.0, bringing open technology, interoperability, and long-term choice to the forefront of grid modernization.

Trilliant, a leading technology platform partner enabling utilities to gain real-time visibility and optimize performance across an increasingly dynamic energy landscape, today announced its selection by Dutch Distribution System Operators (DSOs) under the flag of Netbeheer Nederland, to support "NextGen," a major next-generation Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) programme for the Netherlands. Following a competitive tender process that attracted interest from 25 applicants, Trilliant was selected to support the NextGen AMI programme by developing and delivering Gateways, that are part of the DSMR6 (Dutch Smart Metering Requirements, version 6) metering concept.

Led by an innovation partnership involving all Dutch distribution system operators (DSOs), NextGen responds to growing need for metering data, increasing distributed energy resources and the need for infrastructure that can adapt to a rapidly evolving energy landscape. The programme moves beyond traditional AMI deployments to establish a flexible, resilient foundation for the Netherlands' energy future.

"The future of AMI moves away from locking utilities into today's technology, and provides freedom to adapt to what comes next," said Jim Madej, president and CEO of Trilliant. "This selection validates our Power of Choice approach and demonstrates what can be achieved when utilities and technology partners work together to solve challenges that go beyond an off-the-shelf solution."

NextGen embraces this challenge through an architecture grounded with standardization and interoperability, giving utilities greater freedom to select technologies and suppliers while reducing vendor lock-in and enabling the programme to evolve over time.

"Netbeheer Nederlands Innovation Partnership tender procedure was designed to identify a technology partner capable of delivering a Gateway as important part of the new generation of AMI infrastructure for the Netherlands. Trilliant was selected based on its ability to combine technical innovation, flexible architecture, strong antenna performance, low-power design, and rapid prototyping capabilities into a flexible Gateway solution aligned to our long-term vision for the Dutch energy network," said Paul Bierman, Product Owner Gateway for the DSOs.

Following what Netbeheer Nederland describes as a "surf the wave" principle, NextGen has been conceived to evolve as technologies mature rather than locking the network into decisions made at the beginning of a long-term deployment. The approach positions the programme at the forefront of AMI 2.0 growth in Western Europe.

Designed to support a foundational deployment for multi-million gateways and metering endpoints, NextGen will leverage Trilliant's UnitySuite platform for fleet and device management and hybrid communications architecture, providing a foundation for future grid-edge intelligence and applications across the network. The solution is designed to adapt to evolving technologies and regulatory requirements over a 20-year plus investment.

"This partnership challenged us from concept and rapid prototyping through the final product development," said Madej. "We are proud to be selected and look forward to making a long-term commitment to the Netherlands."

Trilliant will soon establish a principal office in Amsterdam, supported by its Canadian ownership, principal UK operations and global organisation.

About Netbeheer Nederland

Netbeheer Nederland is the industry association for all national and regional electricity and gas grid operators in the Netherlands. Its members include national operators like TenneT and Gasunie Transport Services, as well as major regional grid operators such as Liander, Enexis, and Stedin. Representing a workforce of over 25,000 employees, the association plays a pivotal role in facilitating the Dutch energy transition, ensuring a reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy infrastructure, and advocating for the collective interests of grid operators with government bodies and market stakeholders.

About Trilliant

Trilliant solves real-world utility challenges by providing adaptable solutions and building lasting partnerships. We deliver smart technologies that flex with demand, simplify complexity, and future-proof performance across every environment. Our device-independent distributed intelligence platform enables utilities and cities to securely deploy any application on one powerful network, with flexibility and customer control. Delivering solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart metering, and smart grids, Trilliant connects customers to a more strategic path toward the energy transition. For more information, please visit trilliant.com.

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Contacts:

Media contacts:

Rafael Sulit Rafael.Sulit@trilliant.com

Lara Wilson Lara.Wilson@Trilliant.com