Segway Powersports Returns to EICMA for Fifth Year with Model Year 2027 Lineup and New Off-Road Innovations

MILAN, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Powersports is heading back to EICMA for fifth appearance, with new off-road innovations that reflect its "Fear No Place" philosophy. On November 3, the brand will unveil its Model Year 2027 (MY2027) lineup at a product launch in Milan. From upgraded ATVs to the debut of its new flagship two-row UTV and next-generation of iFUN system connected technology, the preview promises exciting developments in design, performance and the riding experience.

Segway Powersports will occupy approximately 880 square meters at EICMA 2026, setting the stage for its upcoming product launch:

Location: Hall 14, Booth I06

Hall 14, Booth I06 Launch Date & Time: November 3 at 3:30 p.m. (Milan local time)

For Segway Powersports, off-road riding has always been about more than reaching a destination. It's about taking on unfamiliar terrain with confidence and discovering new possibilities along the way. As Segway's professional-grade, high-performance powersports line for global markets, the brand is built around the qualities riders depend on when conditions get tough: strong performance, reliable durability and confident handling.

Expertise, the pursuit of excellence and a spirit of exploration are at the heart of Segway Powersports. Together, these values shape the brand's "Fear No Place" philosophy and its drive to push riding capabilities further. EICMA offers another opportunity to bring that philosophy into sharper focus and strengthen the brand's identity in the global powersports market.

Beyond performance, Segway Powersports is forging a distinct visual identity anchored by Rider Red--its signature color-paired with the dedicated Segway Powersports logo. Consistently applied across vehicle designs and brand materials, the color creates a bold, instantly recognizable brand presence.

At this year's EICMA, the MY2027 lineup will take center stage. Fresh designs, stronger performance and a more engaging riding experience are the key upgrades to look forward to. Meanwhile, the new flagship two-row UTV will make its Milan debut with an all-weather cabin comfort concept.

Smart connectivity will be another highlight. The next-generation connect system iFUN will make interactions between riders and their vehicles smarter and more intuitive.

With the upcoming launch, Segway Powersports aims to offer a more complete off-road lineup for a wider range of terrains and riding needs. From trail adventures and outings with companions to practical tasks, the expanded range gives riders more ways to make the most of every journey.

The Segway Powersports booth will also feature a special highlight: a race-prepared vehicle that claimed second place in the SSV class at the 2026 European Bajas Championship. Visitors can get a closer look at the race vehicle and a taste of competitive off-road racing.

Media, dealers, partners and consumers are invited to follow the Segway Powersports product launch on November 3 at 3:30 p.m. (Milan local time) in Hall 14, Booth I06 and discover what's next for Segway Powersports.

About Segway Powersports

Segway Powersports is Segway's professional-grade, high-performance powersports line for global markets. Guided by expertise, the pursuit of excellence and a spirit of exploration, the brand develops off-road vehicles that combine powerful performance, strong torque, reliable durability and responsive handling. Built for diverse and demanding terrain, its vehicles give riders the confidence to take on new challenges, reflecting the brand's "Fear No Place" philosophy.

Contact: media@powersports.segway.com

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