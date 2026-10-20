China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has proposed stricter efficiency requirements for photovoltaic manufacturers, raising minimum average conversion efficiencies for solar cells and modules and introducing separate thresholds for TOPCon, heterojunction (HJT) and back-contact (BC) technologies. The draft 2026 Photovoltaic Manufacturing Industry Specifications, released for public consultation on Oct. 16 alongside proposed revisions to the system for listing compliant manufacturers, would replace the 2024 rules. The consultation period runs until Nov. 15. For new and ...

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