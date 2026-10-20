French solar manufacturer Holosolis has been selected for funding under the EU Innovation Fund for its Solar4EU project, which aims to establish an integrated 5 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Hambach, France. The company is advancing plans to begin production in 2027, with a gradual ramp-up to full capacity by 2030. The project has already secured more than €220 million in initial financing, including €200 million through France's C3IV tax credit scheme. Holosolis has also brought in Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar as a strategic technology partner. Solar4EU is among ...

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