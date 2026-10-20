L-Nutra Inc.: L-Nutra Health opens its metabolic health programme to UK clinics and practices

L-Nutra Health opens its metabolic health programme to UK clinics and practices

Built on more than 25 years of research, the clinician-led programme brings the Fasting Mimicking Diet, nutritional coaching and lab monitoring into everyday practice for patients with metabolic conditions.

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Nutra Health, the medical division of L-Nutra, today launched its clinician-led metabolic health programme in the United Kingdom, making it available to clinics and medical practices for the first time. The programme is built on more than 25 years of research led by Dr. Valter Longo and centres on the Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD), a patented, plant-based nutrition intervention shown in clinical trials to support improvements in metabolic markers including blood glucose, insulin sensitivity and body weight.

The programme is designed for patients with metabolic conditions, including type 2 diabetes and obesity. It combines periodic cycles of the FMD with personalised nutrition consultations, laboratory review and ongoing monitoring, and medical oversight for patients whose medication needs to be monitored while they take part. Partner practices provide the clinical team, nutrition professionals and laboratory testing, and L-Nutra Health supplies the FMD kits along with practitioner training and patient materials. The practice's own clinicians decide which patients the programme suits and oversee their care throughout. The UK model follows the programme L-Nutra Health already runs in the US with its own team of physicians and registered dietitians.

The programme draws on a body of published research into the FMD, including a 12-month randomised controlled trial run in primary care by Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands and published in Diabetes Care in 2024. In that study, adults with type 2 diabetes who added periodic cycles of the FMD to their usual care showed improved glycaemic control and used less glucose-lowering medication than the control group. Real-world results from L-Nutra Health's US programme, presented at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions in 2025, showed improvements in glycaemic control, weight and treatment satisfaction among participants.

"Across Europe we're hearing the same thing from clinics: patients want a bigger say in their metabolic health, and practices want a credible way to respond," said Andrea Ghirardi, CEO, EMEA at L-Nutra. "The UK is one of the most open markets we've seen for that conversation. Clinicians here already treat nutrition as part of metabolic care, and what they've been asking us for is a programme with the evidence and the support to run it properly in their own practice. We're starting in London, and we intend to grow that network across the UK."

"Medications have an important role, but we've underestimated the therapeutic potential of nutrition," says Dr. William Hsu, Chief Medical Officer of L-Nutra. "I believe the next decade will fundamentally change how we prevent and treat chronic disease, with medical nutrition moving from general lifestyle advice to a clinically validated intervention. The UK has a unique opportunity to lead this transformation, and we're already working with forward-thinking practices that are helping make it a reality."

The first UK practice to deliver the programme is HealthMatters Group, which has spent 20 years building an integrated model of care in London that brings nutrition, psychology, medicine and behaviour change together across four specialist divisions. Founded by James Lamper, the group will begin enrolling patients from 20 October, with nutritional therapist Sue Camp leading delivery of the programme.

"GLP-1 medications have changed the weight loss market in the UK, but a lot of people taking them have nothing structured around the medication, so the habits underneath never shift," said James Lamper, founder and CEO of HealthMatters Group. "We've spent twenty years putting nutrition, psychology and medical support together, because changing habits and mindset is the part that improves long-term health and wellbeing. L-Nutra Health gives our clinicians a programme they can leverage and track, with science behind it that reaches across so many systems in the body. We wanted to be the first in the UK to offer it."

Clinics and practices interested in becoming a delivery partner can contact info@l-nutrahealth.co.uk. Practitioners who want to learn more about using the FMD in their own practice, including the many who already recommend Prolon to their patients, can reach Layla Gordon, UK Nutrition Lead and Healthcare Practitioner Network, at lgordon@l-nutra.com.

About L-Nutra

L-Nutra is a nutrition-technology company founded on more than 25 years of research led by Dr Valter Longo at the University of Southern California's Leonard Davis School of Gerontology. Its consumer brand, Prolon, and its medical division, L-Nutra Health, are both built on the Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD). L-Nutra Health works with healthcare providers, health systems and payers to bring structured, nutrition-based programmes into clinical care for people with metabolic conditions. The company holds 136 patents, its research spans more than 40 clinical trials, and its products have been used by more than 1 million people and recommended by more than 15,000 practitioners worldwide.

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