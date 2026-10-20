Bizzdesign B.V.: Bizzdesign Recognized for 19 Consecutive Years as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for EA Tools

Bizzdesign Recognized for 19 Consecutive Years as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for EA Tools

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzdesign, an AI-powered enterprise transformation intelligence company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture (EA) Tools. This marks the company's 19th consecutive recognition as a Leader.

In its overview of the EA tools market, Gartner states, "…the global rush to deploy artificial intelligence has rocketed AI governance to the top of the executive agenda."

"We believe our 19 consecutive years as a Leader reflect the breadth and expertise we bring to the enterprise architecture market," said Nick Reed, Chief Strategy Officer at Bizzdesign. "But that market is changing fast with AI accelerating the pace at which organizations make decisions, which requires understanding how strategy, processes, applications, data, and risks are connected. Enterprise architecture provides this critical context and Bizzdesign Unify democratizes access to it, enabling everyone to make better AI-enabled decisions at speed. Enterprise architects become more critical than ever, providing the connected context and oversight that enables organizations to move faster while staying in control."

Bizzdesign gives organizations access to the broadest set of EA capabilities on the market through its Enterprise Transformation Suite. With Bizzdesign Alfabet, Horizzon, and Hopex, teams can align portfolios, design future states, and govern change, supported by AI capabilities across these products. Building on that depth, Bizzdesign Unify brings an AI-native approach to collaborative transformation. Architects and business teams can draw on architecture repository knowledge and unstructured data, generate and analyze scenarios, and make faster, better transformation decisions with support from specialist AI skills, contextual assistance, and automation. Together, these capabilities help teams anticipate risks and develop achievable transformation plans.

A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

Gartner attribution and disclaimer

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, By Austin Steinmetz, Sr Principal Analyst, Rowan Wakeford, Director Analyst, Rhyan Light, Sr. Specialist, Analyst, 13 October 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.

Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Bizzdesign

Bizzdesign is an AI-powered enterprise transformation intelligence company, offering an end-to-end suite spanning Enterprise Architecture, Strategic Portfolio Management, Governance, Risk & Compliance, and Transformation Collaboration. Through a data-driven and AI-powered approach, Bizzdesign accelerates transformation from vision to value by enabling teams to plan, design and govern change collaboratively.

FAQs

How can business teams leverage enterprise architecture knowledge better?

Business teams can use enterprise architecture to understand how proposed changes affect the applications, processes, and capabilities their plans depend on. With Bizzdesign Unify, that knowledge becomes accessible in everyday business workflows through an AI-native workspace connected to architecture repositories. Architects and business teams can ask questions in plain language, explore scenarios, and assess options together in real time. Combined with the specialist modeling, analysis, and governance capabilities across Bizzdesign's portfolio, this helps teams reach informed decisions sooner and build plans with a clearer understanding of dependencies and delivery requirements.

How can we get more value from our enterprise architecture tools?

Getting value from enterprise architecture (EA) tools requires expertise in applying them to business priorities, embedding them in daily work, and building adoption. Bizzdesign's dedicated professional services team brings experienced EA practitioners and industry knowledge to that process, supporting customers from implementation through the development of their EA practices. That experience helps organizations choose an approach suited to their maturity and use cases, establish effective ways of working, and adapt as their needs evolve. The goal is an EA practice that consistently contributes to business planning and decisions.

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