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PR Newswire
20.10.2026 08:18 Uhr
251 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AmplexDiagnostics: New Innovative Molecular Technology Combination "LAMP + CRISPR" as CE-IVD

New Innovative Molecular Technology Combination "LAMP + CRISPR" as CE-IVD

A Collaboration Leads to Molecularbiological Innovation

MUNICH, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmplexDiagnostics and Scope Biosciences are proud to introduce a groundbreaking solution in molecular diagnostics. In a new approach, "eazySNP" combines the highly specialized molecular technologies LAMP and CRISPR. By integrating these two methods, eazySNP enables the rapid and highly specific detection of genetic variants. This technological synergy was made possible through the scientific collaboration between AmplexDiagnostics and Scope Biosciences and represents a significant advancement in molecular SNP diagnostics, demonstrated by the successful introduction of the first CE-IVD product based on this technology.

First Product: eazySNP C. auris FKS1 S639 (CE-IVD)

With the first application of the eazySNP technology, AmplexDiagnostics targets one of the world's most significant multidrug-resistant yeast pathogens: Candidozyma auris. "eazySNP C. auris FKS1 S639" is the first CE-IVD diagnostic test of its kind and enables the highly specific detection of clinically relevant mutations in the FKS1 gene associated with echinocandin resistance. As echinocandins currently represent the first-line treatment option for C. auris infections, the rapid identification of resistance-associated variants is of considerable clinical importance. The assay is performed directly from a yeast colony on the AmplexDiagnostics eazyMini platform and delivers results within just 45 minutes. The eazySNP technology therefore provides, for the first time, a rapid and targeted molecular solution for the detection of this important resistance marker.

For Scope Biosciences, the launch represents a strategic expansion from molecular diagnostics for plant health into human molecular diagnostics.

"This launch is an important milestone for Scope Biosciences: our CRISPR technology has moved from a versatile platform to a regulated product that addresses a concrete diagnostic need," said Bas van der Baan, CEO of Scope Biosciences. "Together with AmplexDiagnostics, we have translated single-nucleotide precision into a practical assay for routine laboratories. It marks our entry into human diagnostics while we continue expanding our portfolio for plant health."

Contact:
If you would like to learn more, please feel free to contact us!
www.eazyplex.com
Email: info@eazyplex.com
Phone: +49 8073 91693 - 50

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-innovative-molecular-technology-combination-lamp--crispr-as-ce-ivd-302913131.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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