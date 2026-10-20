A research team in Germany has investigated whether compressive stress relaxation measurement (CSRM) can be used to monitor polymer degradation in aging photovoltaic modules. The technique is typically used in manufacturing quality control to assess the degree of encapsulant cross-linking after lamination. "This publication uses the CSRM not only for lamination control, but also to monitor the mechanical response of the mini-modules' rear side," the researchers explained. "To achieve a higher resolution and sample throughput, the cross-linking density will be used to calibrate the CSRM. The influence ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...