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PR Newswire
20.10.2026 08:54 Uhr
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Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) Wins Global Finance's "Best Investment Bank" and "Best Sub-Custodian Bank" Awards in Jordan for 2026

Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) Wins Global Finance's "Best Investment Bank" and "Best Sub-Custodian Bank" Awards in Jordan for 2026

AMMAN, Jordan, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) has been recognized by Global Finance Magazine with two prestigious awards for 2026: Best Investment Bank in Jordan and Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Jordan, underscoring the Bank's leadership across investment banking and securities services and reaffirming its commitment to innovation, client-centricity, and delivering world-class financial solutions.

The awards reflect AJIB's strong performance and growing leadership across investment banking and securities services, reaffirming its ability to provide comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of corporate, institutional, and individual clients. For more than four decades, AJIB as Jordan's first investment bank, has played a pioneering part in the development of the Kingdom's financial sector and capital, consistently evolving its capabilities to meet changing market demands. The recognition also highlights the Bank's ongoing efforts to enhance its product offerings, strengthen operational capabilities, and deliver exceptional customer experience.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Hani Al-Qadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "We are proud to receive Global Finance's Best Investment Bank and Best Sub-Custodian Bank awards for Jordan. These recognitions reflect the strength of our strategy, the dedication of our team, and the trust placed in us by our clients. As an institution with a longstanding legacy in Jordan's financial sector, we remain committed to innovation, excellence, and creating sustainable value for our clients, shareholders, and the broader economy."

AJIB continues to strengthen its position in investment banking through a comprehensive suite of corporate finance advisory, debt and equity capital raising, structured finance, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and tailored investment solutions to support clients' strategic ambitions and growth objectives. At the same time, the Bank continues to enhance its custody and securities services, providing institutional investors with secure, efficient, and reliable access to Amman Stock Exchange through robust operational and technological infrastructure and best-practice governance and risk management frameworks.

About AJIB:

Founded in 1978 as the first investment bank in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) has evolved into one of the country's leading financial institutions, providing a comprehensive range of corporate, commercial, investment, and private banking services. Through its presence in Jordan, Cyprus, Qatar, and the United Kingdom, AJIB serves individuals, corporations, and institutional clients with innovative financial solutions tailored to meet their evolving needs. The Bank also strengthens its market offering through United Arab Jordan Company for Investment & Financial Brokerage and Al Kawthar Leasing Company, reinforcing its position as a diversified financial services group committed to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arab-jordan-investment-bank-ajib-wins-global-finances-best-investment-bank-and-best-sub-custodian-bank-awards-in-jordan-for-2026-302913618.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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