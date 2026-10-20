Discovery Energy Metals Corp. Samples 197 g/t Ag and 0.26% Cu in Outcrop at Crystal Lake Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Discovery Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:DEMC)(OTCQB:DEMCF)(FRA:Q3Q0) (WKN: A3EFKA) ("Discovery" or the "Company"), a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing mineral resource projects in North America, is pleased to announce results from its 2026 field exploration program at the Company's Crystal Lake Project (the "Property") located approximately 160 km southwest of Prince George, British Columbia.

Program Highlights:

Rock sampling returned 197 g/t Ag and 0.26% Cu from an outcrop sample at the historically identified "Raven Showing" located in the northeastern portion of the Crystal Lake Project.

from an outcrop sample at the historically identified "Raven Showing" located in the northeastern portion of the Crystal Lake Project. Soil sampling identified copper-in-soil anomalies over three distinct areas with nine (9) samples returning values greater than 100 ppm Cu up to a maximum of 348 ppm Cu.

"The 197 g/t silver result, together with the confirmation of the historically identified Raven Showing, is a strong preliminary step for the Crystal Lake Project," said Mike Hodge, President & CEO of Discovery. "A silver value of this grade in an outcrop grab sample is highly encouraging, and gives us a clear, high-priority target to follow up on as we advance the Project."

Rock sample 26ED025 (Figure 1, Image 1), collected from the Raven Showing, a historically identified showing on the Crystal Lake Project that was resampled and confirmed by the 2026 program, returned 197 g/t Ag and 0.26% Cu in a strongly altered brecciated quartz vein with malachite-azurite. The showing has not yet been tested by soil sampling, trenching, or drilling but provides a priority target to the Company for follow-up exploration.

Soil sampling outlined copper-in-soil anomalies at three areas (Zones A, B, and C) within the soil grids, where samples returned up to 348 ppm Cu. Zones A and B also returned coincident anomalous silver up to 1.4 ppm Ag. These zones are located approximately 1.6 km south of the Raven Showing and have not yet been drill tested. The identified anomalies represent priority targets for follow-up evaluation, including additional soil infill sampling, prospecting, and trenching.

The Company collected a total of 280 soil samples over two grids along the eastern side of Crystal Lake, at 25 m intervals along NE-SW oriented lines spaced 50 m apart, targeting historically identified surface mineralization and geophysical anomalies on the Crystal Lake Project. Twenty-five (25) rock outcrop samples were collected opportunistically across the soil sampling grids where bedrock exposure permitted. The surface sampling program was completed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.

Figure 1: 2026 soil samples displaying Cu results (ppm) along with 2026 rock sample locations

Image 1: Photo of outcrop sample 26ED025 which returned 197 g/t Ag and 0.26% Cu from a brecciated quartz vein.

Management cautions that grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the Crystal Lake Project.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All rock samples were collected in the field using a hammer and chisel. Soil samples were collected from the presumed B or C horizons using a hand auger and/or geotool. Locations for all sample types were obtained using a handheld GPS or tablet with samples placed in pre-labelled sample bags. Samples were securely shipped using Manitoulin Transport to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. in Calgary, AB for preparation and geochemical analysis. Rock samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay with an ICP-OES finish (Package 202-552), and a multi-element suite by sodium peroxide fusion with an ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish (Package 201-380). Soil samples were analyzed for a multi-element suite by aqua regia digestion (Package 201-174) with an ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish.

Due to the preliminary nature of the program, no certified reference materials, blanks, or field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream by the Company. The Company will rely on the internal quality assurance and quality control procedures of AGAT Laboratories Ltd., which is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P.Geo. (EGBC Licence 48336), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Schmidt is a Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. (EGBC Permit to Practice 1003035), the consulting firm engaged by Discovery Energy Metals Corp. to conduct and oversee the Company's exploration work at the Crystal Lake Project, including the 2026 surface geochemical sampling program. Mr. Schmidt is also a Director of Discovery Energy Metals Corp.

About Discovery Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:DEMC)(OTCQB:DEMCF)(FRA:Q3Q0) (WKN: A3EFKA)

Discovery Energy Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing the Crystal Lake Project, an early-stage exploration project located in a well-mineralized district of central British Columbia. The Crystal Lake Project consists of eight contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 5,283 hectares, located approximately 160 km southwest of Prince George, British Columbia. The project is accessible year-round via Kenny Dam Road and well-maintained forestry roads, with nearby access to key infrastructure including CN rail, BC Hydro transmission, Highway 16, and the communities of Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake. Additionally, the Company holds a portfolio of mineral claims in Québec, including projects in the Nunavik and James Bay regions, and is advancing the ESN Project in Nevada and the Koster Dam Project in central British Columbia. Find out more at: www.discoveryenergymetals.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mike Hodge

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Discovery Energy Metals Corp.

1450 - 789 West Pender Street,

Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2

Telephone: +1 (604) 681-1568

Email: info@discoveryenergymetals.com

Web: www.discoveryenergymetals.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the interpretation and significance of the 2026 exploration results, the potential of the Raven Showing and Zones A, B, and C, and planned follow-up exploration, including soil infill sampling, prospecting, and trenching, and other statements regarding the Company's future business plans and objectives. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Discovery Energy Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/discovery-energy-metals-corp.-samples-197-g%2ft-ag-and-0.26-cu-in-outcrop-at-crys-1237372