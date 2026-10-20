Italy has allocated all available funding under the latest round of its Agrisolare scheme, awarding €770.4 million in grants to 7,409 projects for approximately 505 MW of rooftop solar capacity on agricultural, livestock and agro-industrial buildings. The Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy's energy services manager, published the list of approved projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) measure, which implements a decree issued by the Ministry of Agriculture on Dec. 17, 2025. Three additional lists published by GSE show that 1,863 eligible applications were not ...

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