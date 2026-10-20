Dominican Republic's national utility Edesur has announced that it will introduce a new billing charge for certain customers with rooftop solar installations in the Dominican Republic from Nov. 1, 2026, under the country's distributed generation regulations. According to a notice sent by the utility to its self-generation customers, the measure will initially apply to those who joined the net metering program before October 2021 and are subject to the BTS-1 and BTS-2 low-voltage tariffs, which cover residential and commercial electricity consumers, respectively. The change is based on Resolution ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...