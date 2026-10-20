Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed a lease with Pepco, a leading European values retailer offering clothing for the whole family, as well as household goods and toys at very attractive prices, for 55,619 sqm at CTPark Bucharest West in Romania.

Pepco will operate a regional distribution centre from the facility, serving the Romanian market and the wider Central Eastern Europe (CEE) region. Having previously occupied the building through a third-party logistics provider, the retailer has now entered a direct partnership with CTP.

The agreement reinforces CTPark Bucharest West's position as a strategic logistics hub for regional distribution operations. CTPark Bucharest West is the largest industrial park in continental Europe, with nearly 1.5 million sqm of planned lettable space. Located to the west of Bucharest along the A1 motorway, it provides direct access to Romania's capital and key transport corridors serving the country and the wider region. The park houses a cluster of retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics providers serving both domestic and international markets.

Bucharest West is also far more than a logistics park. It is a thriving business ecosystem, with CTP Clubhaus, an on-site community hub providing amenities including a restaurant, supermarket, meeting spaces, outdoor fitness areas and medical services, supporting employee wellbeing and helping occupiers attract and retain staff, and network with each other.

Demand from domestic and multinational firms across Romania and the wider CEE region continues to be supported by supply chain optimisation, growing domestic consumption and ongoing investment by retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers, with CEE economic growth outpacing the broader Eurozone and Western Europe. Reflecting these trends, CTP signed a record 1.8 million sqm of leases across its portfolio in the year-to-date August 2026, demonstrating continued occupier demand and the strength of its long-term customer relationships.

Andrei Marian, Business Development Director CTP Romania, said: "Pepco choosing CTPark Bucharest West reflects the strategic importance of the location, while the switch over to a long term direct lease structure confirms a strong relationship, which we are grateful for. We have been able to work closely with Pepco to create a solution tailored to their individual operational requirements and to support their distribution network. We are very pleased to continue this journey together and value the confidence they have placed in CTP as a long-term partner."

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.8 million sqm of GLA in 12 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as of 30 June 2026. The company's ready-built factories and warehouses, together with its custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. CTP builds long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating 65% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable development. CTP holds Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable).

For more information, visit www.ctp.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020564697/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk