Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, reports the transaction details for its 12-month share buyback programme of up to €100 million announced on 13 October 2026.

Detailed information including all individual transactions and execution venues can be found on Share Buyback Programme Commercial Real Estate Developer And Manager. (https://ctp.eu/investors/share-buyback/)

Trade Date Number of shares

purchased Average Purchase Price Total Consideration 16 November 2026 107,856 €12.9825 €1,400,240.52 17 November 2026 113,160 €12.8529 €1,454,434.16 18 November 2026 115,192 €12.8609 €1,481,472.79 19 November 2026 118,442 €12.5891 €1,491,078.18 20 November 2026 119,969 €12.3170 €1,477,658.17 Total Weekly 574,619 €12.7126 €7,304,883.82 Total from the start of the programme 1,432,107 €12.7606 €18,274,612.23

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 15.1 million sqm of GLA in 12 countries and 1.7 million sqm under construction as of 30 September 2026. The company's ready-built factories and warehouses, together with its custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. CTP builds long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 93% annual retention and generating 63% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable development. CTP holds Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Negative), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable).

For more information, visit www.ctp.eu.

Disclaimer

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations set out in Article 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, which supplements Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 with regard to regulatory technical standards for buyback programmes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261122854843/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu