Partnership brings scalable payment processing, digital wallet capabilities and advanced fraud controls to integrated business finance platform

Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, today announced a new partnership with Finsei, a London-based payments company, to power the processing infrastructure behind Finsei's new Mastercard debit offering.

The partnership reflects a shared focus on simplifying an increasingly complex payments environment. Businesses operating across markets often rely on multiple providers to manage accounts, payments, foreign exchange, cards and expenses. Finsei is designed to bring those capabilities together, while Thredd provides the underlying payment technology and infrastructure needed to deliver a secure, digital-first debit experience at scale. At launch, physical and virtual cards will be available, followed by both Apple Pay and Google Pay.

"Businesses increasingly expect their financial tools to work together rather than operate as a collection of disconnected services," said Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd. "Finsei is building around that expectation, bringing payments, currency management and business spending into a more unified experience. Thredd's role is to provide the flexible, resilient infrastructure behind the card proposition so Finsei can focus on delivering the simplicity, control, and experience its customers expect."

Thredd will provide Finsei payment processing, automated back office capabilities, alongside a range of services designed to support secure and seamless card experiences, including: tokenization and push provisioning, as well as 3D Secure and fraud transaction monitoring.

"Our clients run businesses across borders, and they don't want one provider for accounts, another for FX and a third for cards," said Artjoms Dozorcevs, CEO of Finsei. "Building our debit card proposition on Thredd's infrastructure means a payment received in one currency can be spent in another from the same account, with the security controls our clients expect. Thredd gives us room to expand what our cards can do as our clients' needs grow."

The partnership adds to Thredd's growing portfolio of fintech and payments clients across the UK and Europe, supporting businesses as they build and scale differentiated debit, prepaid and credit propositions using modern issuing and processing infrastructure.

About Finsei

FINSEI LTD is a London-based payments company authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA reference number 900878, company number 11347482). Finsei gives businesses multi-currency accounts, Visa cards, Mastercard cards, SEPA and SWIFT transfers, and now acquiring. The company is ISO 27001 certified, and client funds are held in UK and EU banks under FSCS protection.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 50+ countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020919371/en/

Contacts:

Simeon Lando

Chief Marketing Officer

press@thredd.com