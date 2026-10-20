"PASS THE COURVOISIER": A GLOBAL CELEBRATION OF LEGENDARY HOSPITALITY

A NEW CHAPTER IN COURVOISIER: "PASS THE COURVOISIER" CELEBRATES THE LEGENDARY HOSPITALITY THAT MAKES STORIES TOO DELICIOUS NOT TO BE SHARED.

PARIS, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Courvoisier unveils "Pass The Courvoisier", the Cognac House's first global campaign in nearly twenty years, launching across TV, social, out-of-home, retail, and live experiences.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/courvoisier/9427451-en-pass-the-courvoisier-global-celebration-legendary-hospitality

From the court of Napoleon III to the unveiling of the Eiffel Tower and the opening night of the Moulin Rouge, Courvoisier has been passed and poured amongst good company for almost 200 years. A House built on a spirit of generous hospitality, welcoming royalty and rebels alike, and setting the stage for stories worth telling.

Today, that spirit feels more relevant than ever. In a culture where every moment can feel curated and judged, "Pass The Courvoisier" embraces the thrill of going off script, together. The impromptu house party. The unexpected guest. A conversation nobody saw coming. Moments shared, and worth talking about.

Inspired by this legacy of legendary hospitality, Grammy Award-winning creative powerhouse Ibra Ake has created a new film for the brand. Shot in Atlanta, Georgia, the film captures the collective energy and generosity that emerge when people gather. Set during a lively house party, a bottle of Courvoisier moves from hand to hand and room to room, connecting conversations, encounters and unexpected moments to the beat of one rallying cry, "Pass The Courvoisier".



"It was fun because of the history," said Ibra Ake. "We have warm memories of Courvoisier, so it was exciting to add my fingerprints to that legacy. What I loved about this film was capturing all those moments that make a party feel real: people cooking together, gaming, dancing, catching up. Everything starts with a simple call, 'Pass the Courvoisier,' and from there the energy takes on a life of its own."

"Courvoisier has played a role in some of the world's most memorable gatherings for nearly two centuries," said Louise Dennett, Managing Director of Campari Group's House of Cognac & Champagne. "The new campaign shows our spirit of hospitality today. A generous vision of Cognac, because we believe the finest bottles are made to be poured, passed, and shared."

Created with BBDO Paris, "Pass The Courvoisier" marks the beginning of a long-term creative platform that will evolve through new stories, collaborations and experiences around the world, beginning with two flagship experiences in New York and Shanghai: the House of Courvoisier, a one-night-only immersive house party in NYC, and a takeover of INS Land, Shanghai's premier nightlife destination and one of the world's top-ranked nightclubs.

For tips on how to best enjoy and share Courvoisier, visit: https://www.courvoisier.com/

@Courvoisier passthecourvoisier

About Courvoisier:

Since 1828, wood has been Courvoisier's obsession, because time in oak barrels creates the delicious layers of Courvoisier. In fact, so passionate about wood is Master Blender Thibaut Hontanx that where some see a forest, he sees flavour. From selecting trees years before they become barrels to exploring different grains, toasts and maturation techniques, he knows that every choice leaves its mark on the eaux-de-vie. Just the seventh custodian of the House's blending tradition, Thibaut oversees each stage of the journey from barrel to bottle.

Crafted in Jarnac, France, the collection today includes Courvoisier VS, VSOP and XO, alongside limited editions and market-exclusive expressions.

Courvoisier is the world's most awarded Cognac House* and the only cognac house to have received the Prestige de la France distinction twice, in 1983 and 2021. From the courts of Europe and the table of Napoleon III to the inauguration of the Eiffel Tower and the opening of the Moulin Rouge, Courvoisier has long played a role in the world's most memorable gatherings. Today, the House continues to champion a generous vision of cognac, believing the finest bottles are made to be poured, passed and shared.

*Based on the top 20 international spirits competitions since 2019

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP:

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, whiskeys and rum with Wild Turkey and Wray&Nephew Overproof, as well as cognac and champagne including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier.

Founded in 1860, Campari Group is one of the fastest growing global spirits companies and the undisputed leader in the aperitif category. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 21 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,800 people.

The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

CAMPAIGN CREDITS:

CLIENT:

Brand: COURVOISIER

Chief Marketing Officer and Global Head of Strategy: Thomas MORADPOUR

Managing Director House of Cognac and Champagne: Louise DENNETT

Global Marketing Director Courvoisier: Pier Paolo CATUCCI

Global Marketing Manager Courvoisier: Giovanni BARBARISI

Global Integrated Communications Manager: Salomé DEGUEURCE

Global Communications & Cultural Activations Manager : Jessica RIEUTORD

Global Insights & Analytics Manager: Elena ROMEO

AGENCY:

Agency: BBDO PARIS

Creative Chief Officer: Alexander KALCHEV

Creative Director: Yassine OUADAH-TSABET

Artistic Director: Marion RICHARD, Mathieu MASSÉ

Producer: Quentin MOENNE LOCCOZ

Post-Producer: Jérôme DEPLATIÈRE

Print Production: Christine RETAUX, Erick BARBOTTE

Strategic Planner: Harrison STEINHART, Alice DE BRITO

Account team: Jessica FERRIS, Julie HASLÉ, Olivier GUILLEROT, Luca DUGARO, Paul PIEUCHOT,

Raquel VARANDAS, Yan GE

PRODUCTION:

Production partner: ICONOCLAST

Production Service: FRIENDS&FAMILY

Director: Ibra AKE

Movement Director: Chris GRANT

Director Of Photography: Arseni KHACHATURAN

1st AD: Zaida FAKIH

Iconoclast Executive Producer: Jean DUHAMEL

Iconoclast Line Producer: Laragh STEWART

Friends&Family Exec Producer: Jed HEROLD

Friends&Family Executive Producer: Jeff GUILLOT

Friends&Family Line Producer: Julien LEMAITRE

Production Coordinator: Lucas DEMERDJIBACHIAN & Joy AUTULY

Production Designer: Leigh Ann REGAN-BARNES

Stylist: Yohanna LEBASI

1st assistant stylist: Robbie VAN MIERLO

Hair designer: Shunika TERRY

Nail artist: Terrence TERRY

Key Visuals and Print Campaign photographer: DeMarquis McDANIELS

Brand Content Director: Kirby McCLURE

Digitals Stills: Eric JORDAN

BTS Photographer and Director: Matt SWINSKY

POST-PRODUCTION:

Post-Production Partner: EVEREST

Post-Production Supervisor: Thomas ESPINOSA

Post-producer: Jean-Marie RAVOT

Editors: Adrianna LEGAY & Elodie FOUQUEAU

Colorist: Jean-Clément SORET / Company3 *

Track: "Like a Movie" by Labrinth

Sound Design, Sound Production, Music & Mix: Attention Aux Chiens

Sound director: Fabrice SMADJ

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pass-the-courvoisier-a-global-celebration-of-legendary-hospitality-302912768.html