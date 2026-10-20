TraceLink, Inc.: TraceLink Announces $1 Million Challenge to Build Agentic Business Processes

TraceLink Announces $1 Million Challenge to Build Agentic Business Processes

Global competition invites developers, solution partners, and business process specialists worldwide to build and demonstrate innovative AI-powered business processes using TraceLink's OPUS platform

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network, today announced the $1 million OPUS Agentic Business Process Challenge, a global competition offering a $1 million winner-takes-all prize to the individual or team that develops the best agentic business process using TraceLink's OPUS Agentic Supply Chain Operating System.

Announced at FutureLink Barcelona 2026, the competition will launch in January 2027 and invite developers, business process specialists, companies, and universities worldwide to submit a contest application to create working Agentic Business Processes (ABPs).These processes bring AI agents together with humans, enterprise systems, business rules, operational context, and process requirements to perform complex business work that traditionally requires manual coordination across multiple systems and organizations. To express interest and receive contest updates, including registration details and participation requirements, visit: https://www.tracelink.com/1-million-opus-agentic-business-process-challenge.

The initiative is designed to encourage participants to learn OPUS, develop new skills, and demonstrate how AI agents can transform end-to-end business processes across industries.

"We believe the opportunity to transform business processes with AI agents is far greater than the market recognizes today," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "We're putting $1 million behind a challenge to developers and business process innovators everywhere: learn OPUS, build something extraordinary, and show the world what's possible. We want to unleash the creativity of participants worldwide and demonstrate the breadth and scale of Agentic Business Processes that can be built on OPUS."

Advancing AI-Powered Business Process Innovation on OPUS

While individual AI agents can perform specific tasks, transforming end-to-end business processes requires coordinating the work of multiple agents, humans, and enterprise systems, often involving different organizations across the supply chain.

TraceLink's OPUS Agentic Supply Chain Operating System provides a no-code, agentic platform foundation for building and orchestrating these processes. It brings together governed AI agents, business process orchestration, enterprise and multienterprise data integration, operational knowledge and context, and TraceLink's global business network.

Through the $1 Million Agentic Business Process Challenge, TraceLink aims to demonstrate the range of business challenges that can be addressed while expanding the global community of developers, companies, and technology partners capable of building them on OPUS.

Competition Participation and Timeline

The challenge welcomes individual developers, business process specialists, and companies interested in building Agentic Business Processes on OPUS. Participants may include software developers, AI engineers, solution architects, business process architects, business process management (BPM) specialists, process automation engineers, and business process reengineering consultants.

Companies are also encouraged to participate, including TraceLink customers, other enterprises, systems integrators, consulting firms, and technology companies. Universities and academic teams are also welcome. Individuals and teams may participate independently, without requiring enterprise sponsorship or an existing paying customer relationship with TraceLink.

Beginning in January 2027, participants will have access to OPUS Link Labs, TraceLink's development environment, and supporting training and development resources to design, build, and demonstrate working Agentic Business Processes that address meaningful business challenges.

The winning individual or team will receive a $1 million award, with selected submissions potentially showcased to demonstrate the breadth of innovation enabled by OPUS.

TraceLink will publish additional information about eligibility, judging criteria, competition requirements, technical resources, and the submission process ahead of the January 2027 launch.

Express Interest in the $1 Million Challenge

TraceLink introduced the competition during TraceLink CEO Shabbir Dahod's keynote at FutureLink Barcelona, October 19-21, 2026.

Additional background on TraceLink's approach to Agentic Business Processes is available in its foundational whitepapers on the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model, Agentic Supply Chain Operating System, and Integrated Agentic Business Processes Transform the Supply Chain Operating Model.

About TraceLink

TraceLink powers the transformation to an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model, enabling organizations to perform and improve supply chain work across their business and trading partner networks. The OPUS Agentic Supply Chain Operating System brings together Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, governed OPUS Agents, and the Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network to link systems, end-to-end business transactions, and collaborative peer-to-peer processes with trusted, real-time operational context. In this agentic environment, humans and agents work together with greater speed, reasoning, control, and accountability to improve organizational productivity, service, inventory, working capital, cost, compliance, quality, resilience, and revenue performance.

For more information, visit www.tracelink.com.

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