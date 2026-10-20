Saledock Partners with Belgian Cycling Factory to Help Independent Bike Retailers Sell More Efficiently

KINGSTON UPON HULL, England, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saledock, a leading unified retail solution company, has partnered with Belgian Cycling Factory (BCF) to help independent bike retailers simplify product management and sell across their physical stores and eCommerce websites.

The integration allows retailers to connect their existing Belgian Cycling Factory trade accounts with Saledock, browse available products and select items to import directly into their retail system. Product descriptions, images and specifications can be imported into the retailer's catalogue, reducing the need for manual data entry.

By connecting supplier product information with point of sale (POS), inventory management and eCommerce, the integration helps bike retailers streamline day-to-day operations and spend less time managing product data.

Simplifying product setup and inventory management

Adding products to a retail catalogue can involve hours of administrative work, from entering product specifications and sourcing images to managing stock information. These tasks can become more complex when retailers sell through multiple channels, including physical stores and eCommerce websites.

The integration between Saledock and Belgian Cycling Factory is designed to reduce this workload by bringing supplier product information into the retailer's existing system.

Retailers can choose which BCF products to import, manage them alongside their existing inventory and use the same product information across their Saledock POS and eCommerce store. Frequent stock updates also help retailers keep track of supplier availability.

This more connected approach helps retailers maintain their product catalogues while freeing up time to focus on customer service and sales.

"We're always looking for ways to make life easier for our dealers. Connecting our product range with Saledock gives retailers a simpler way to manage BCF products alongside the rest of their business."

Gert Thora, CIO at Belgian Cycling Factory

Supporting a more connected retail operation

The partnership reflects Saledock's wider commitment to helping independent retailers connect the suppliers, systems and sales channels they rely on every day. By bringing supplier product catalogues into the same platform retailers use to manage their operations, the integration reduces the need to transfer product information between separate systems.

This connected approach helps maintain consistent product data and supports a smoother workflow, from product setup to sale.

"Our partnership with Belgian Cycling Factory gives independent bike retailers using our retail platform, Celerant ONE, a simpler way to bring BCF products into their existing retail workflow, from product setup through to selling in-store and online."

Layla Gladwin, Managing Director at Saledock

The integration is available to Saledock retailers with an existing Belgian Cycling Factory trade account, with no additional monthly integration fee.

About Saledock

Saledock provides a unified retail management system designed to help independent retailers manage their businesses across physical stores and online channels. Its retail platform Celerant ONE brings together POS, eCommerce, inventory management, customer management, loyalty, and reporting, helping retailers manage their day-to-day operations through one connected system.

For more information, visit www.saledock.com.

About Belgian Cycling Factory

Belgian Cycling Factory is a family-owned Belgian cycling company based in Beringen, Belgium. With operations dating back to 1990, the company represents Ridley, Eddy Merckx, Nukeproof and Aeres and focuses on supporting independent bicycle dealers.

For more information, visit www.cyclingfactory.be.

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