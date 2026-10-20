Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium vor 2022. Kernkraft vor dem Comeback. Tiefseebergbau jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
RK

WKN: 893515 | ISIN: JP3974400008 | Ticker-Symbol: QH4
Frankfurt
20.10.26 | 08:01
5,934 Euro
-0,08 % -0,005
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 09:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION: RISO Launches New ComColor GN Series: High-speed Inkjet Printers Delivering up to 180 ppm

RISO Launches New ComColor GN Series: High-speed Inkjet Printers Delivering up to 180 ppm

- Proprietary Heatless, Oil-based Pigment Ink Technology Combines High Productivity with Eco-friendly Engineering for High-volume Printing -

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION ("RISO") has announced the launch of the ComColor GN Series, its latest lineup of ultra-high-speed full-color inkjet printers. Tailored for transactional documents (e.g., invoices), manuals, and enveloped mailings via modular options, the series combines RISO's heatless, oil-based pigment ink technology with robust production capabilities to elevate productivity without compromising quality or sustainability.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100290/202610097635/_prw_PI1fl_f01zIUmB.jpg

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100290/202610097635/_prw_PI2fl_BF3A59LG.jpg

1. High Productivity and Heatless Inkjet Technology
The flagship ComColor GN9830 delivers a world-leading simplex print speed of 180 ppm(*). Stationary, in-line printheads ensure smooth, continuous feeding. Optimized startup, cleaning, and sleep recovery, paired with optional high-speed scanning, significantly accelerate print workflows.

Using proprietary oil-based pigment ink, the series features a heatless printing process. Unlike laser printers applying heat and pressure, it prevents paper curling to keep sheets flat. This ensures stable duplex printing and enables seamless post-processing, including automatic sorting, stapling, and booklet binding.

2. Vibrant Quality and Enhanced Media Handling
Newly formulated ink and advanced printheads expand the color gamut and density for vibrant reproduction. Improved transport stability and precise ink placement ensure professional output with sharper images, crisp barcodes, and fine text across various paper types, including envelopes and postcards.

3. Eco-friendly Engineering and Energy Efficiency
The heatless process lowers weekly energy consumption (TEC value) for energy-efficient operation. Incorporating 15% recycled plastic resin -- a threefold increase compared to previous models -- the main unit reduces lifecycle carbon emissions. Users can also track estimated CO2 reductions directly on the printer's color touch screen.

For more details about the ComColor GN Series, please visit RISO's product page: https://www.riso.co.jp/english/product/comcolor/gn/index.html

Note on Product Information:
Product names, specifications, and launch dates may vary by country or region. For detailed specifications and regional availability, please contact local RISO sales offices or distributors.

(*) Available on ComColor GN9830. A4 long-edge feed, simplex, continuous printing in standard density setting, and using the Face Down Tray. Based on office color printers using cut sheet commercially available as of April 2026 (Source: Data Supply Inc.)

About RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION
Founded in Tokyo, Japan, on September 2, 1946, as a mimeograph business, RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION began developing ink shortly after. Guided by its development policy of "Creating fundamentally unique products," RISO evolved from an office supply provider into a leading printing equipment manufacturer with a product lineup including RISO digital duplicators and VALEZUS production printers. Celebrating its 80th anniversary in September 2026, RISO's products and services are now widely used in over 190 countries and regions.

Please visit the official websites:
Corporate Website: https://www.riso.co.jp/english
Global Website: https://www.riso.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/riso-launches-new-comcolor-gn-series-high-speed-inkjet-printers-delivering-up-to-180-ppm-302913589.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.