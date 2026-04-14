The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 14.04.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 14.04.2026Aktien1 CA94847W1095 Wedgemount Resources Corp.2 US76657Y2000 Rightmove PLC ADR3 JP3117200000 Asahi Yukizai Corp.4 HU0000063078 Budapesti Értéktõzsde Nyrt.5 JP3974400008 Riso Kagaku Corp.6 JP3545040002 Techno Ryowa Ltd.7 AU0000216913 Bellavista Resources Ltd.8 CA58549W3030 Melkior Resources Inc.9 IE000XRZAWV1 Talisman Metals PLCAnleihen/ETF1 XS3344655512 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)2 US25160PAS65 Deutsche Bank AG3 AT0000A3T5S1 Erste Group Bank AG4 AU3SG0003320 New South Wales Treasury Corp.5 PTPBTZGE0032 Portugal, Republik6 PTPBTFGE0069 Portugal, Republik7 AU3CB0333680 UBS AG8 US05971KAX72 Banco Santander S.A.9 US05971KAV17 Banco Santander S.A.10 US05971KAW99 Banco Santander S.A.11 FR0014017W96 Crédit Mutuel Home Loan SFH S.A.12 FR0014016ZB5 Engie S.A.13 XS3344646875 Kongo, Republik14 XS3344646958 Kongo, Republik15 US683234EW41 Ontario, Provinz16 XS3326338566 The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd.17 USU9226VBA45 Vistra Operations Company LLC18 FR0014016Z94 Engie S.A.19 FR0014016ZA7 Engie S.A.20 FI4000602891 Finnland, Republik21 XS3328596179 General Mills Inc.22 FR0014017VS6 Unédic23 IE000NYVK0R8 Lloyd Focused Equity UCITS ETF